 Poco M8 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,520mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Poco M8 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,520mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Poco has launched the M8 5G in India, priced from Rs. 21,999 to Rs. 24,999. Features include a 50MP rear camera, 6.77-inch display, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. Available January 13 on Flipkart, with a special Rs. 15,999 offer for the first 12 hours.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Poco M8 5G smartphone has launched in India. The budgeted device has two rear cameras with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5,520mAh battery, and a slim design aesthetic. The phone is priced under the Rs. 25,000 price bracket.

Poco M8 5G price in India

The Poco M8 5G is priced in India at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone has launched in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver colour options.

Sale begins on January 13 at 12pm IST and the phone will be available on Flipkart. The phone will be up for grabs at Rs. 15,999 for the first 12 hours of sale day. The handset will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the company's website.

Poco M8 5G specifications

The Poco M8 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.77-inch 3D curved display with a resolution of 1080x2392 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and peak brightness reaching up to 3,200 nits.

On the camera front, the phone has a dual rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 20-megapixel front camera. It supports video recording up to 4K resolution.

The device packs a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging. It runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and is promised four years of OS upgrades alongside six years of security updates.

Additional details include IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a thickness of 7.35mm, and a weight of 178 grams.

