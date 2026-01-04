Poco M8 5G To Launch In India On January 8: What To Expect

Poco M8 5G is confirmed to launch in India on January 8, The device is being heavily teased ahead of its unveil. It is teased to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel front camera as well. There is going to be support for 4K video recording and live photo. The phone will come with several in-built AI features as well.

The Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the Poco M8 5G will launch at 12pm IST on January 8. The launch event will be live streamed for all users to see. The phone is teased to come in black and silver colour options. After launch, the phone will be available on Flipkart. Pricing details remain unknown, however rumours suggest that the phone may be priced at around Rs. 30,000 for the higher configuration.

Poco M8 5G specifications

Teasers suggest that the Poco M8 5G will be 7.35mm thick and weigh 178 grams. It promises to offer IP66 dust and water resistance, along with SGS MIL-STD-810 certification as well.

Poco M8 5G will feature a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 2392x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 3,200nits, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Wet Touch 2.0 support.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Options include up to 16GB RAM. The phone will run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. Poco promises four years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

The rear features a dual camera system led by a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary lens. A 32-megapixel front camera will handle selfies.

Rumours point to a large 6,500mAh battery with fast charging support.