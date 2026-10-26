'Please Use The Robot Safely & In A Friendly Manner': Unitree Unveils H2-X 'Guardian' Humanoid That Fights & Lifts Cars In Demo | X/ Unitree

Chinese robotics firm Unitree has introduced the H2-X 'Kung Fu Legend Guardian,' a humanoid it pitches as a machine to 'serve and guard' its owner. In its post on X on October 21, the company said the robot has a maximum endurance of about eight hours and asked people to use it 'safely and in a friendly manner.'

The robot throws spinning kicks, knee and elbow strikes, and flips, including backflips. In the launch video it leaps off a four-metre platform, kicks its way through a scrapyard and fights off an intruder armed with a stick. Another scene shows it disarming a knife-wielding attacker and pulling a pedestrian away from an oncoming vehicle.

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The 'car lift' is more limited than some headlines suggest. The robot raises a car's front end off a trapped dummy and shields a pedestrian from another car, and both rescues use props. Unitree has also pointed to emergency uses such as lifting vehicles and putting out fires, according to Ukrainian tech outlet Hi-Tech.

Built on the H2 platform

The H2-X belongs to the H2 family, which Unitree launched in October 2025 as the successor to its H1. The standard H2 stands about 1.8 metres tall, weighs about 70 kg with battery and has 31 degrees of freedom. Unitree has not confirmed whether the H2-X keeps those specifications or uses modified actuators, joints, sensors or control systems.

The eight-hour claim

The endurance figure is the headline number, but it needs context. It compares with roughly three hours for the standard H2, and an on-screen caption indicates the eight hours refers to standing time. Unitree has not confirmed battery performance under load.

What Unitree hasn't said

Unitree has not announced a price or sales plan for the H2-X. The standard H2 is listed at $29,900. Futurism noted that it is unclear whether the video shows the robot acting on its own, being teleoperated or running pre-programmed moves. It also asked how the robot would know when to intervene unprompted, and raised the risk of its actions going wrong in real-world use. Unitree's own advice to onlookers, according to Interesting Engineering, is to stay two to three metres away.