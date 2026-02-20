India Joins US-Led Pax Silica Today: What This New Semiconductor Alliance Means For Global Chip War

India set to join Pax Silica | Representational Image

India is officially set to integrate into Pax Silica on Friday, February 20, 2026. This US-led strategic initiative represents a key shift in India’s foreign policy, aimed at cementing a high-tech alliance with Washington.

By joining this framework, New Delhi signalling its intent to move past recent trade frictions and collaborate on the foundational technologies that define modern economic power.

Genesis of Pax Silica

Launched in December 2025 during a high-level summit in Washington, Pax Silica was conceived as a roadmap for an innovation-driven global economy. The founding declaration, signed by a diverse group of nations, outlines a commitment to securing the entire technology value chain. This spans from the raw earth materials required for hardware to the sophisticated software architectures of advanced Artificial Intelligence.

Strategic membership and alliance

The alliance currently comprises a robust network of global players, including Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. India’s entry follows a formal invitation from US Ambassador Sergio Gor, marking a strategic effort to include one of the world’s largest emerging economies. The group is united by a shared vision of creating a durable economic order that prioritises trustworthy systems and mutual prosperity.

Powering the 21st century

The philosophy behind Pax Silica, as described by Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg is that data and silicon are the new oil and steel. Just as industrial giants once relied on raw commodities to build the modern world, the 21st-century economy depends on a steady flow of computers and the critical minerals, like lithium and cobalt, required to manufacture them. Pax Silica serves as a coordinated blueprint to ensure that these essential resources remain accessible to a circle of trusted partners.

Transformative role of Artificial Intelligence

At the heart of this initiative is the recognition that AI is not just a tool, but a transformative force capable of reorganising global supply chains and energy demands. The alliance acknowledges that the rapid acceleration of the AI revolution requires unprecedented levels of infrastructure, from massive energy grids to specialised semiconductor fabrication. By aligning their standards and resources, member nations hope to unlock the full economic potential of an AI-driven future.

Strengthening economic sovereignty

A primary objective of the Pax Silica framework is the reduction of coercive dependencies. In an era where trade can be used as a tool of geopolitical pressure, the alliance seeks to ensure that no single country holds a monopoly over the materials or technologies essential to another’s survival. By building a secure, shared digital infrastructure, India and its partners aim to protect their technological advancements from theft while fostering a safe, resilient global silicon ecosystem.