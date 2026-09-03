Palantir's Alex Karp Backs New Defense Tech Venture By Ex-Ukraine Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov: All Details

Palantir's Alex Karp Backs New Defense Tech Venture By Ex-Ukraine Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov | X

Palantir CEO Alex Karp is stepping in as the first lead investor in a new defense technology company launched by former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The size of Karp's investment has not been disclosed.

Karp's Endorsement

In a video Fedorov posted on X, Karp said the venture could bring Ukraine's wartime knowledge and experience 'as a product to allied countries', calling it a company that would prove defining for the world.

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What the company aims to do

The company's name, the specific technologies it will work on, and the extent of Karp's involvement remain undisclosed, and Palantir has not yet responded to requests for comment. Fedorov's office said the venture will draw on lessons from Ukraine's war with Russia, where drones, AI and battlefield software have played a central role. Fedorov, 35, said his team gained rare, hands-on experience with defense technologies during the war and witnessed firsthand how such tools are reshaping modern combat - insight he said the company intends to translate into products for both Ukraine and its allies.

A war driving military tech forward

The launch comes against the backdrop of Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, which has accelerated the development and battlefield use of drones, AI systems and military software. Fedorov has long been a prominent voice pushing for technology-led modernisation of Ukraine's armed forces.

Fedorov's sudden departure from government

Fedorov was removed as defense minister by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July during a broader cabinet reshuffle, having held the post for just six months. The move triggered public protests across Ukraine at the time.

Life after government: Courting US tech and investors

Since leaving office, Fedorov has been actively building ties with US investors and technology executives while pursuing several defense-focused ventures. He is separately working to secure American backing for a defense technology investment fund focused on battlefield robotics, interceptor drones and AI-enabled missile systems, the Financial Times reported last week.

Fedorov forged close relationships with a number of high-profile US tech leaders during the war. Last month, he described Elon Musk as the most important technology figure for Ukraine, crediting Starlink's move to cut off Russian military access to its satellite internet service.