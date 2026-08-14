Pakistan Names First Lunar Rover 'Jinnah-1', Joins China's Moon Mission For 2029 Launch | X/ @brane_mija64426

Pakistan has named its first lunar rover 'Jinnah-1', marking a significant step in the country's space programme as it prepares to send the rover to the Moon in 2029 aboard China's Chang'e-8 mission.

Rover to study lunar south pole

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) announced the name on Thursday, confirming that Jinnah-1 will travel as part of China's Chang'e-8 mission and conduct scientific research at the Moon's south pole. According to Suparco, the rover will study plasma, radiation, and the geology of the lunar surface, while also carrying out experiments relevant to future lunar research and the possibility of human activity on the Moon. Suparco said the name honours Pakistan's founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and represents the country's resolve, progress, and new space horizons.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Name chosen through nationwide competition

The name was selected through a nationwide competition that received around 4,000 proposals, Suparco said. Seven participants had proposed "Jinnah-1," with the final winner chosen through a lucky draw. Tayyab Karim, a 17-year-old from Bahawalnagar, was declared the winner for suggesting the name.

Rover specifications and mission details

According to a report by Sputnik, the Jinnah-1 rover is being developed by Suparco engineers and is expected to weigh around 35 kg. Its reported instruments include a Terrain Testing Instrument to study lunar soil characteristics, along with radiation and plasma sensors. China is providing the lander for the mission, while Pakistani specialists are expected to control the rover after it is delivered to the lunar surface. The launch is currently tentatively scheduled for 2029, although earlier plans had indicated 2028. The Chang'e-8 mission will also test technologies for using lunar regolith in 3D printing, aimed at exploring construction methods for future lunar bases, and involves 11 countries and regions, including Russia, Türkiye, South Africa, and Italy, per Sputnik.

Why the south pole matters

The lunar south pole has become a major focus of global space exploration due to its largely unexplored terrain and the possibility of water ice in permanently shadowed regions. China's Chang'e programme and NASA's Artemis programme, which is targeting 2028 for its first crewed landing there, are both focused on the region.