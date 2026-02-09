Over A Billion Android Phones Now Vulnerable As Google Ends Support: Which Phones Are Affected & Next Steps

Over one billion Android smartphones worldwide are now exposed to heightened cybersecurity risks after Google confirmed it has stopped providing security patches for devices running Android 12 or older versions, leaving nearly half the global Android ecosystem vulnerable to malware and spyware attacks.

42 percent of Android phones now are vulnerable to cyberattacks

According to Android distribution data, approximately 42.1 percent of all Android devices - roughly one billion phones - are now running unsupported software versions that no longer receive critical security updates from Google. Only 57.9 percent of Android phones currently run Android 13 or newer, meaning everything below that threshold is effectively frozen from a security standpoint.

The situation has seen little improvement over the past year, with phones launched in 2021 or earlier among the most affected by the policy change.

Which phones are affected

Devices running the following Android versions no longer receive security patches from Google:

- Android 12: 11.4 percent of devices

- Android 11: 13.7 percent of devices

- Android 10: 7.8 percent of devices

- Android 9: 4.5 percent of devices

- Android 8: 2.3 percent of devices

Combined, more than four in every ten Android phones now sit outside Google's official security coverage, leaving users vulnerable to new and emerging threats that exploit unpatched vulnerabilities.

The fragmentation problem

Industry observers have long pointed to Android's fragmentation as the root cause of the security gap. Unlike Apple, which controls both hardware and software for iPhones and can push updates uniformly across devices, Google develops the Android operating system but does not control update schedules for most manufacturers outside its Pixel lineup.

Companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola manage their own software timelines and often stop supporting devices after just a few years, even if the hardware remains functional.

The security risks

Security experts warn that the risks posed by running unsupported devices are not theoretical. Malware infections on unpatched phones can lead to:

- Stolen usernames and passwords

- Unauthorised access to banking and trading applications

- Interception of messages and authentication codes

- Direct financial losses through fraud

- Exposure of personal data and communications

Google has acknowledged that while its Play Protect service continues to function on Android 7 and newer devices - offering malware scanning and updated threat signatures - this cannot replace missing system-level security patches, which are essential for preventing advanced exploits and zero-day attacks.

What users should do

Google's guidance to affected users is straightforward: if a device cannot be upgraded beyond Android 12, it should be replaced. The company emphasised that this does not necessarily require purchasing a flagship handset, noting that modern mid-range smartphones running Android 13 or later continue to receive monthly security updates and offer significantly stronger protection than older premium devices stuck on outdated software.

Users can check whether their Android device is affected by:

1. Opening Settings

2. Navigating to 'About phone'

3. Checking the Android version listed

If the device shows Android 12 or lower and cannot be updated to Android 13 or newer, it is no longer receiving security patches.

