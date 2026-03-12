Over 1,000 Freshers Left In Limbo As Tech Mahindra Reportedly Stalls Onboarding

File Photo

More than 1,000 engineering graduates from the 2025 batch are still waiting for offer letters from Tech Mahindra, nearly a year after clearing multiple rounds of aptitude tests and interviews at the company's Pune offices. The IT major has slowed fresher hiring in FY26 to protect operating margins amid a difficult macroeconomic environment, leaving selected candidates in uncertainty.

Over 1,000 freshers affected

Affected graduates told Moneycontrol they had completed two test rounds in January 2025, followed by technical and HR interviews in February, with final selections announced in March - yet formal offers never came.

"I had gone through two rounds of tests in January 2025. Then we were called for two interview rounds at Tech Mahindra's office in Pune in February. Final selection list came in March 2025. It's nearly a year since we were informed of our job selection during the final year of college. We didn't even get our formal offer letters yet," one Pune-based fresher told Moneycontrol.

The frustration is compounded by peer pressure. "All my batchmates have got their joining dates by October and December, we are still waiting for an update. Even the placement cell head hasn't helped us out," the same fresher added.

Prashant Pandit, Secretary at Pune-based Forum for Information Technology Employees (FITE), warned of escalation. "Over a 1,000 selected freshers are waiting for joining letters from Tech Mahindra. Once more freshers formally raise complaints, we will be taking this issue to the labour ministry to resolve at the earliest," he reportedly said.

Tech Mahindra's defence

A company spokesperson reportedly told that it continues "rolling out offer letters to graduates in batches aligned with improving business demand," adding, "We remain committed to honoring our campus hiring commitments."

Tech Mahindra is not alone - Wipro, TCS, and Infosys have all faced similar delays in recent years. CEO Mohit Joshi has acknowledged the company hired fewer freshers in FY26, prioritising redeployment of existing talent over fresh recruitment as part of its turnaround strategy through FY27.