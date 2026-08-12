Oracle Planning Fresh Round Of Layoffs To Offset AI Infrastructure Costs: Report

Oracle is reportedly gearing up for another significant round of job cuts this month as the software company looks to manage the heavy costs tied to its expansion into artificial intelligence. Oracle has reportedly directed its managers to prepare lists of employees who will be affected. The company is targeting completion of these payroll reductions before its second fiscal quarter begins on September 1, with cuts on certain teams expected to reach double-digit percentages.

Debt-funded AI expansion driving the cuts

According to Business Insider, the planned layoffs reflect the financial balancing act tech companies are undertaking to remain competitive in the AI race. Oracle is currently taking on tens of billions of dollars in debt to build data centers, secure high-demand chips, and support major AI clients including OpenAI, according to the report.

Earlier this year, Oracle had said it expects to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion in 2026 alone to expand its cloud infrastructure capacity. To offset this scale of capital spending while still meeting profitability expectations from investors, the company has been looking for savings elsewhere, largely through workforce reductions.

Part of a broader pattern of downsizing

This latest round of potential cuts follows a year of substantial workforce reduction at the database and cloud computing company. During fiscal year 2026, which ended on May 31, Oracle's global headcount fell by 21,000 employees, a 13 percent decline attributed to layoffs, attrition and restructuring. The company currently has around 141,000 full-time employees worldwide. Oracle's approach reflects a wider trend playing out across the technology sector in 2026, with companies trimming jobs in legacy divisions and middle management to help fund the costly infrastructure needed to build and run next-generation AI models.