Oracle Layoffs: How An OpenAI Deal May Be The Reason For 12,000 Employees Being Sacked In India | IANS

Oracle's mass layoffs last week are still grabbing headlines with employees coming out sharing their ordeal. This marks the company’s largest restructuring ever as it grapples with massive debt from a landmark $300 billion cloud infrastructure deal with OpenAI. The job cuts span divisions including Oracle Health, Cloud Infrastructure, Sales, NetSuite, and development centres in India, driven by the urgent need to fund aggressive AI data centre expansion.

A $300 billion promise to OpenAI, and the debt spiral it triggered

In July 2025, Oracle formalised one of the largest cloud deals in history with Sam Altman-led OpenAI. Under the agreement, OpenAI committed to spending around $300 billion over five years on Oracle’s cloud services starting 2027. In return, Oracle pledged to build 4.5 gigawatts of AI data centre capacity across the US, equivalent to powering millions of homes. The ambitious project required Oracle to ramp up capital expenditure sharply, pushing annual capex to nearly $48 billion, largely funded through debt.

The stock has lost half its value, and cracks appear in the OpenAI relationship

Oracle’s shares surged 43 percent initially on the deal announcement in September 2025, briefly making founder Larry Ellison the world’s richest person. However, investor sentiment has since soured. The stock has fallen about 54 percent from its peak amid concerns over mounting debt, now exceeding $100 billion, and negative free cash flow nearing $25 billion. Reports indicate tensions in the partnership, including the scrapping of an expansion at the flagship Stargate data centre in Abilene, Texas, due to shifting chip preferences and financing issues. OpenAI has reportedly redirected capacity elsewhere, with Meta emerging as a potential replacement tenant.

“Today is your last working day” -

Affected employees received abrupt termination emails from 'Oracle Leadership' as early as 6am IST in India and 3am Pacific Time in the US. The messages cited “broader organisational change” and “current business needs” without detailed explanation, directing staff to submit personal emails before access was revoked. Some units reportedly saw up to 30 percent headcount reduction in a single sweep. Oracle has attributed part of the restructuring to AI tools enabling leaner product development teams, though analysts estimate the cuts could free up $8–10 billion in cash flow to support the OpenAI-backed buildout. Severance costs alone may reach $1.6 billion this fiscal year. Oracle is reported to have let go of 12,000 Indian employees as part of the layoff.