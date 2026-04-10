Oracle Layoffs: Here's What All Fired Employees Are Entitled To | BALINT JAKSA

Following Oracle's massive global layoffs affecting 30,000 employees worldwide, including 12,000 in India, questions about employee rights and severance entitlements have taken center stage. Nishith Upadhyaya, Executive Director at SHRM India, has outlined key legal protections that every laid-off worker should understand.

The tech giant sent termination emails last week informing employees their roles were eliminated effective immediately. In the aftermath, reports emerged of inconsistent severance packages, with some employees receiving just one month's pay plus one week per year of service, while others saw their packages withdrawn entirely.

Notice period requirements vary by contract

In an interview with Republic, Upadhyaya said the advance notice companies must provide before termination typically depends on employment contracts and applicable labor laws. Organisations commonly require 30 to 90 days' notice, though they may offer pay in lieu of notice, compensating employees without requiring them to work.

Whether laid-off employees must attend the office during this period depends on company direction. They may be asked to continue working, placed on garden leave, or relieved immediately with notice compensation, usually specified in separation communications.

Severance calculations aren't one-size-fits-all

Severance packages are not uniform and depend on factors including tenure, role, and company policy, which explains variation even within the same organization. For workers classified as "workmen" under India's Industrial Disputes Act, severance follows a statutory formula of 15 days' average pay for each completed year of service.

Understanding additional compensation components

Upadhyaya clarified how different compensation elements are handled during layoffs. Earned leave is typically encashed, while bonuses may be paid pro-rata based on eligibility and timing. Variable pay depends on performance cycles and policy conditions. Employee stock options are governed by grant agreements, where vested options may be exercisable within a defined post-exit period, while unvested options are usually forfeited.

Do not sign severence agreements before carefully examining these points

Before signing severance or settlement agreements, employees should carefully examine payout breakdowns, timelines, and clauses related to confidentiality or future obligations. Upadhyaya emphasized that asking questions and seeking clarity is important, noting that severance terms, notice periods, and transition support may be negotiable through constructive HR conversations.