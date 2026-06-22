Oppo Reno 16 Series Design Details Teased Ahead Of India Launch; Reno 16c Confirmed As Well

The Oppo Reno 16 series is all set to debut in India. Teasers have been steady and the latest one reveals the entire design language of the upcoming device. The company has also confirmed the arrival of the Reno 16c, alongside the Reno 16. The series is also going to introduce the AI Snap Key, a first in the Reno lineup.

Oppo Reno 16 series design details teased

Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 16 series comes in Starry White, Twilight Violet and Stellar Purple colour options. Confirming the desing, the company says that the Reno16 series features an all-new 3D Pop Planet Design that is said to be 'inspired by the beauty of distant planets'. Oppo says the phone is built using industry-exclusive HoloVerse 3D Technology. The phone is confirmed to feature an ultra-slim form factor and intelligent form factor.

The company claism that the 3D Pop Planet Design will be available exclusively on the Starry White variant. Adding to the glamour, the Oppo Reno 16 series has a floating 3D glitter finish and Dynamic Stellar Ring around the camera module.

As mentioned, the Reno16 series will come in Starry White, Twilight Violet and Stellar Purple colour options.

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c specifications teased

Coming to the specifications, the Reno16 is said to feature a compact 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin 1.6mm symmetrical bezels, 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, a full-HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno16c, on the other hand, is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, paired with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Reno16 wil come at 8.22mm in thickness and will weigh 182 grams, while the Reno16c will come at 8.44mm in thickness and weigh 195g.

The Reno16 is said to reach a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and the Reno16c at 1,400 nits.