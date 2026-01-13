Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, Enco Buds3 Pro+ Now On Sale In India: Price & Launch Offers

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 (left to right) |

After launching the devices earlier this month, the Oppo Reno 15 series, Oppo Pad 5, and Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ have gone on sale in India. The Oppo Reno 15 series includes three models - the Oppo Reno 15 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, and the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G. The Pro model boasts a 200-megapixel camera and 6,500mAh battery. The series replaces the Reno 14 lineup launched six months ago.

Oppo Reno 15 series, Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. First sale exclusive offer includes owning the device at Rs. 2,833 per month EMI option. The phone is offered in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown colours.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. First sale exclusive offer including owning the device at Rs. 2,500 per month EMI . This device comes in Cocoa Brown, Crystal Pink, and Glacier White options.

Oppo Reno 15 5G, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, Rs. 48,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 53,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.First sale exclusive offer includes owning the device at Rs. 1,917 per month EMI option. This phone is available in Glacier White, Aurora Blue, and Twilight Blue colours.

The Oppo Pad 5 is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the Wi-Fi only 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 32,999 for the 5G model. The tablet will come in Aurora Pink and Starlight Black colour options. It will be available on Flipkart, Oppo website, and retail stores near you.

Furthermore, the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is priced in India at Rs. 2,499. It will come in Sonic Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The earbuds will go on sale on Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo website, and retail stores near you.

Oppo Reno 15 series launch offers

Launch offers on the Oppo Reno 15 series includes up to 10 percent instant cashback on credit cards with selected bank partners and on UPI transactions. You can also avail zero down payment schemes for up to 15 months from all leading financiers. Users can also avail Rs. 2,000 Exchange Bonus with leading Trade in Partners. Oppo is also offering up to 180 Days Screen Damage Protection at no extra cost. There is also a one-year Extended warranty, and the company is also offering a 50 percent off on the Enco Buds3 Pro+ on every purchase of the Reno 15 series phone.

Oppo Reno 15 series specifications

The Oppo Reno 15 series comprises three models - Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and Reno 15 5G. The Reno 15 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It measures 7.65mm in thickness and weighs around 205 grams.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G features a more compact 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with similar brightness, refresh rate, and colour depth, a 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, with a 7.99mm profile and 187-gram weight. The standard Reno 15 5G comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, up to 1,200 nits brightness, and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, with thickness ranging between 7.77mm and 7.98mm and a weight of 197 grams.

In terms of optics, the Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera offering a 100-degree field of view and support for 4K video recording at 60fps. The Reno 15 5G includes two 50-megapixel rear cameras, one with a 3.5x telephoto lens, and the same 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera.

Performance-wise, the Reno 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC, the Pro Mini by the MediaTek 8450 SoC, and the Reno 15 5G by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. All models offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, run on ColorOS 16, while the Pro model packs a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.