Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini price in India has leaked online. The phone is teased to launch in India next month, alongside the Oppo Reno 15 and the Opp Reno 15 Pro models. The pricing leak seems to suggest that the Mini variant may be priced upwards of Rs. 60,000.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini price in India leak

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared pricing information of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini. He tips that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini may be priced starting at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The MRP is likely to be at Rs. 64,999. Introductory offers, including bank discounts, could further reduce the effective cost. A higher 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option is also rumored, though its pricing remains undisclosed for now.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini specifications

The Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, slim 7.99mm profile weighing just 187 grams, and high-end features like a 200-megapixel primary camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, and a substantial 6,200mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. It also boasts top-tier IP66/IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance.

The device will launch alongside the rest of the Reno 15 series in January 2026. As mentioned, the lineup includes the standard Reno 15 and the Reno 15 Pro. Additionally, rumors point to a potential fourth model, the Reno 15c, which could feature an even larger 7,000mAh battery to cater to heavy users.

Oppo has already begun teasing the series on its official channels, however exact launch date is not mentioned. Availability is expected across major platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India store shortly after the launch.