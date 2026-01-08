Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15c 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, the Oppo Reno 15 5G, and the Oppo Reno 15c 5G smartphones have launched in India. The new range replaces the Oppo Reno 14 series that was launched six months ago. The phones come with great camera specifications, with the Pro models embedding a 200-megapixel sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto sensor on board. Key highlights of the phones include clean designs, a square camera module at the back, and large batteries.

Oppo announced that the Oppo Reno 15c variant will go on sale next month, while the other models will be available from January 13. Key specifications include a 7,000mAh battery, similar design, and ColorOS 16 software.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Oppo Reno 15 5G, Oppo Reno 15c 5G price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. First sale exclusive offer includes owning the device at Rs. 2,833 per month EMI option. The phone is offered in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown colours.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. First sale exclusive offer including owning the device at Rs. 2,500 per month EMI . This device comes in Cocoa Brown, Crystal Pink, and Glacier White options.

Oppo Reno 15 5G, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, Rs. 48,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 53,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.First sale exclusive offer includes owning the device at Rs. 1,917 per month EMI option. This phone is available in Glacier White, Aurora Blue, and Twilight Blue colours.

All the three phones will go on sale from January 13 on Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo website, and retail stores.

The Oppo Reno 15c 5G is price in India at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It will be available in February on Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo website, and retail stores. It will be available in Twilight Blue and Afterglow Pink colours.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G specifications

This model is the most premium variant of the Reno 15 series. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an impressive 3,600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, 95.5 percemt screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device measures just 7.65mm thick and weighs about 205 grams.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G |

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G features a 200-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto lens, and another 50-megapixel wide angle camera lens. Up front, this variant also has a 50-megapixel ultra wide selfie camera with 100-degree field of view. It supports 4K video at 60fps. The Pro model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There is a 6,500mAh battery on board with 80W flash charge and 50W wireless charging support.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G specifications

The compact Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G has debuted alongside as well. It sports a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display delivering up to 3,600 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, and a 93.35% screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. With a thickness of 7.99mm and weight around 187 grams.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G |

As for camera, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G comes with the same camera composition as the Pro model. It also runs on ColorOS 16 and is powered by the MediaTek 8450 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 15 5G specifications

This model features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour support, up to 1200 nits brightness, and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Design highlights include HoloFusion Technology, a Dynamic Stellar Ring camera module, and a slim profile ranging from 7.77mm to 7.98mm. It weighs 197 grams.

Oppo Reno 15 5G |

The Oppo Reno 15 5G feature two 50-megapixel rear cameras - one with 3.5x telephoto lens. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra wide selfie camera with 100-degree field of view. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone is likely to run on ColorOS 16.

Oppo Reno 15c 5G specifications

The most affordable variant is set to feature a 6.57-inch display, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel selfie camera, 4K ultra-clear video support, and AI Portrait Glow. The Oppo Reno 15c 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, pack a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W flashcharge support, and run on ColorOS 16. Full specifications are likley to be unveiled closer to sale date.