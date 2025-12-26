 Oppo Reno 15 5G Series Launch Date, Pricing Leaks Ahead Of Imminent Unveiling In India
Oppo's Reno 15 5G series is anticipated to debut in India on January 8. The base model might be priced under ₹50,000, while the Mini could be under ₹40,000. The Pro model’s price in Europe might convert to ₹84,000. Official confirmation is pending.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:55 AM IST
article-image

Oppo Reno 15 5G series is all se to launch in India. The company has been teasing the arrival of multiple models. For instance, the new range will include the Oppo Reno 15 5G base variant, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, and a Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G model as well. While teasers have been aplenty, an official launch date is not announced. A new leak sheds light on a probable launch date and pricing as well.

Oppo Reno 15 5G launch date, pricing leak

Popular tipster Paras Guglani has leaked that the Oppo Reno 15 5G series may launch on January 8. The launch event is likely to begin at 12 noon IST and is likely to go on sale online soon afterwards.

As for pricing, the Oppo Reno 15 5G base model is tipped to be priced under Rs. 50,000 and the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is said to be priced under Rs. 40,000 in India. A separate leak suggests that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G may be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option, whereas the Oppo Reno 15 5G base model may be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 63,000). These are not official prices and Oppo will announce them someitme in January. Even the launch date is speculation at this point, and Oppo is likely to make an announcement soon.

Oppo Reno 15 5G series specifications and features

Teasers of the Oppo Reno 15 5G series have been aplenty. The series will include a Mini and a Pro model as well. The Oppo Reno 15 5G is teased to come in four colour options - Glacier White. Cocoa Brown. Aurora Blue. Sunset Gold. It features a full HoloFusion Technology treatment and Dynamic Stellar Ring camera design. The phone will be 7.77mm-7.98mm thick depending on colour variant, and is teased to weigh 197 grams. It will feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 1200nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colour support.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G is likely to come in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown colour options. Teased specifications include 7.65mm thick, approximately 205g in weight. The phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display wtih peak brightness of 3,600 nits, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is teased to come in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White colour options. It is slightly thicker than the Pro model measuring at 7.99mm thick and weighs around 187g. It features a slightly smaller 6.32-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with up to 3,600nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

