Oppo K14 5G To Launch In India On March 19, Will Be Available Via Flipkart

Oppo K14 5G is all set to launch in India on March 19, the company has confirmed. The phone arrives soon after the launch of the Oppo K14x earlier this month. The Oppo K14 5G is confirmed to come with a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The launch event will begin at 12pm IST, and the phone is likely to be available on Flipkart.

Design wise, the Oppo K14 5G sees hardly any difference from the Oppo K14x 5G. The slight change of a square camera module at the back can be noticed. The phone will arrive in Purple and White colour options.

Specifications wise, the Oppo K14 5G will pack a larger 7,000mAh battery. In comparison, the Oppo K14x had a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery. It sticks to the same 45W fast charging support, similar to that of the K14x.

Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo K14 5G will be available on Flipkart after launch. Other specifications are unknown at the moment.

The company is likely to tease more specifications, running up to the launch. The Oppo K14 5G looks to be a slightly more premium variant than the Oppo K14x 5G, so the pricing may see an increase as well.

To recall, the Oppo K14x is priced in India starting at Rs. 14,999, so the Oppo K14 5G may be priced a little higher.