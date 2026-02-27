Oppo Holi Sale Begins March 1: Find X9 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Price In India Slashed By Up To ₹6,000

Oppo Holi Sale Begins March 1: Up To ₹6,000 Price Cut In India On Find X9 5G, Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G | FPJ

Oppo has announced its Holi sale bringing flat price cuts on some of its popular smartphones. This includes the Oppo Find X9 5G, Oppo Reno 15 5G, and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G. The Oppo Find X9 5G will be available at a special price of Rs. 69,499, instead of the current starting price of Rs. 74,999. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 15 series models also see flat price cuts during the Holi sale. Oppo is offering exhange and no-cost EMI benefits of up to 24 months during the sale as well.

The Oppo Holi sale will begin on March 1 i.e. this Sunday and will go on till March 8.

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G price cut in India

Oppo Find X9, as mentioned, will be available for a starting price of Rs. 69,499, instead of the current price of Rs. 74,999. This means a flat price cut of Rs. 5,500. In addition, the Oppo Find X9 comes with an 18-month zero-interest EMI option.

The Oppo Reno 15 will be priced starting at Rs. 41,399 during the sale, instead of the current price of Rs. 45,999. This means a flat price cut of Rs. 4,600 during the Holi sale. Lastly, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will be priced from Rs. 53,999 under the festive offer, instead of the current Rs. 59,999. This variant gets a flat Rs. 6,000 discount during the Holi sale.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G and Oppo Reno 15 5G are eligible for interest-free EMIs of up to 24 and 15 months respectively

Additional no-cost EMIs and cashback offers

No-cost EMIs are available for budget-friendly models like the Oppo A6 Pro and Oppo A6, with EMI tenures of up to 8 and 6 months.

Customers can also avail up to 10 percent cashback on select bank cards - including SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and DBS - as well as 10 percent cashback on UPI transactions.