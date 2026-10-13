Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 India Launch Set For October 22: What To Expect

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and the Oppo Find X10 models are all set to launch in India on October 22. According to the company, both phones have flat displays with ultra-narrow, symmetrical bezels and camera-inspired designs. The company says both use LTPO displays with refresh rates of up to 144Hz in supported gaming scenarios, 95 percent BT.2020 colour gamut coverage, and IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings. The 144Hz figure is tied to supported games, not all use. The Find X10 Pro Max also gets a distinct LUMO Color Module, Hasselblad-inspired detailing and a two-tone finish.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Oppo Find X10 models to launch in India

Oppo says both the Find X10 Pro Max and the Find X10 will launch in India. Globally, the devices are launching on October 21, and is arriving in India a day later. Gizmochina reports that the Find X10 is likely to come with the Dimensity 9600M chipset and the Find 10X Pro Max may come with the Dimensity 9600 Pro. The devices will run on Android 17-based ColorOS 17 on both. It lists a 6.78-inch display on the Pro Max and 6.59-inches on the Find X10, with bezels of 1.15mm and 0.99mm respectively.

Reported colours are Titanium Grey and Luna White for the Pro Max, and Glacier Blue, Mist Grey and Glow Coral for the Find X10. Reported storage options are 12GB with 256GB or 512GB for the Find X10, and 12GB with 512GB for the Pro Max. Leaks point to a 200-megapixel main camera on both phones and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 price expectations

Oppo has not announced pricing yet. Leaks suggest that the Find X10 may land below Rs. 1 lakh and the Pro Max between Rs. 1.3 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh. A retailer listing reportedly shows the Pro Max at Rs. 1,28,990.