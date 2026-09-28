Oppo F35 Pro & F35 Models To Launch In India On October 5, Back Panel Design Revealed

Oppo F35 Launch In India Teased For October 5, Back Panel Design Revealed |

Oppo F35 series will launch in India on October 5, the comapny has announced. The last models to launch in the 'F' series is the F33 and F33 Pro. The successors Oppo F35 and Oppo F35 Pro are expected to launch in October.

The company has unveiled the back panel design of the two phones as well. The Pro model looks extremely similar to its predecessor, but the Oppo F35 base model sees a change in the camera module placement. The Oppo F35 is seen to have a horizontal capsule shaped module, a stark difference from the square-shaped module on the Oppo F33.

Oppo will reveal official pricing, chipsets and battery details at the launch. The Oppo Pad Mini is also reportedly due to arrive alongside the F35 series.

Oppo F35 Pro, Oppo F35 expected pricing

According to multiple leaks, the Oppo F35 is expected to be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000, and the Pro model between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 50,000. Final pricing may vary by RAM and storage configuration. Oppo has not confirmed any figures.

Oppo F35 Pro, Oppo F35 specifications (confirmed and rumoured)

The company said the series will centre on group selfies. It will feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view and NaturalTone 2.0 for skin tones. The Pro model will offer 4K video on both front and rear cameras. Oppo did not disclose the chipset, battery, display or pricing. It said the F Series has over 30 million users, and that the F33 was the first in the line with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera.

Oppo F35 Pro, Oppo F35 expected specifications

Leaks suggest two phones, the F35 and the F35 Pro. Tipster PassionateGeekz claims the standard F35 will have a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, weighing 205g and measuring 8.8mm thick. It is also expected to carry an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging and a MediaTek 6360 chipset, with a 4,300mm2 vapour chamber for cooling. Reported configurations are 6GB and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and a 50MP main camera.

The Pro is tipped to use a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max. Reports also point to IP69 protection and an OIS-equipped rear camera on the Pro. A separate leak, citing its overseas counterpart, instead suggests a 6.78-inch display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and a 10,000mAh battery, so the Pro's final hardware remains unclear. Some reports say the phones could be rebranded versions of the Oppo A7 and A7 Pro 5G.