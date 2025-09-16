Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, F31 Pro 5G, F31 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers, More

Oppo F31 5G series launched in India | Amazon India

Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ 5G smartphones have launched in India. These devices incorporate a robust 7,000 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging for reliable all-day power. The new series features a 360-degree Armour Body design with multi-layer shock absorption, along with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings to protect against drops, dust, and water exposure. All three smartphones operate on ColorOS 15 and come with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates. AI tools like AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, AI Assistant, and AI Summary have been included.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, F31 Pro, F31 price in India, availability

The Oppo F31 is available in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red colors, priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The Oppo F31 Pro, offered in Desert Gold and Space Grey, starts at Rs. 26,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs. 28,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs. 30,999 for 12GB + 256GB. Finally, the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G comes in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink, with the 8GB + 256GB model at Rs. 32,999 and the 12GB + 256GB at Rs. 34,999.

These devices can be pre-ordered from the Oppo India online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline retailers starting today, though the F31 Pro + 5G and the F31 Pro will be available from September 20, whereas the F31 5G will hit shelves from September 27.

Launch offers include a 10 percent instant bank discount, an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3500, and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Oppo F31 Specifications

The Oppo F31 sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display measuring 2372x1080 pixels, delivering up to 1400 nits peak brightness, a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2160Hz High-frequency PWM dimming, and DT-Star D+ protection. It is powered by the Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Energy 6nm processor, featuring 2x Cortex-A76 cores at 2.4GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores at 2GHz, along with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Memory options include 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The phone runs Android 15 overlaid with ColorOS 15.0 and supports Dual SIM in nano + nano configuration. On the rear, it has a 50-megapixel camera with OV50D40 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and OIS, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth camera using Galaxy Core 02M1B sensor at f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera is 16-megapixel with IMX480 sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

Security and convenience come via an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and Infrared sensor. Measuring 158.16x75.02x8mm and weighing 185g, it meets military-grade durability standards under MIL-STD-810H and offers dust and water resistance with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings. Power is provided by a 7000mAh typical battery with 80W fast charging.

Oppo F31 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display at 2372x1080 pixels resolution, with up to 1400 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2160Hz High-frequency PWM dimming, and DT-Star D+ protection. It is propelled by the Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy 4nm processor, consisting of 2 x 2.5GHz Cortex-A78 cores and 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores, integrated with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It provides 8GB LPDDR4X RAM alongside 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Running Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0, it accommodates Dual SIM in nano + nano slots. The rear camera array includes a 50-megapixel sensor with OV50D40 at f/1.8 aperture and OIS, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera via Galaxy Core 02M1B sensor at f/2.4 aperture. The 32-megapixel front camera uses Galaxy Core 32E2 sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It incorporates an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and Infrared sensor.

With dimensions of 158.16x74.99x7.96mm and a weight of 190g, the device achieves military-grade durability per MIL-STD-810H and resists dust and water through IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings. It supports USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res audio. The 7000mAh typical battery is bolstered by 80W fast charging.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display resolving at 2800x1280 pixels, achieving up to 1600 nits peak brightness, a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2160Hz High-frequency PWM dimming, and AGC DT-Star D+ glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 720 GPU. RAM configurations are 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X, matched with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The system runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0 and handles Dual SIM via nano + nano. Rear imaging consists of a 50MP OV50D40 sensor at f/1.8 aperture with OIS and a 2-megapixel depth camera using Galaxy Core 02M1B at f/2.4 aperture. The front 32-megapixel camera employs Galaxy Core 32E2 sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and Infrared sensor. Dimensions measure 158.16x74.99x7.7mm for the Gemstone Blue variant or 7.8mm for Himalayan White and Festival Pink, with weights of 195g for Gemstone Blue and 204g for the others.

It complies with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and provides IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance. Audio is delivered through USB Type-C, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res support. A 7000mAh typical battery pairs with 80W fast charging.