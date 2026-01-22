Oppo A6 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6 5G has quitely launched in India, just weeks after the launch of the Oppo A6 Pro 5G. The phone is a slightly watered down variant of the Pro model, and is priced starting under Rs. 20,000. The phone's key highlights include a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A6 5G price in India

The new Oppo A6 5G smartphone is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Sakura Pink, Ice White, and Sapphire Blue colours through the Oppo India site and partnered retail outlets.

Oppo A6 5G specifications

As for the specifications, the Oppo A6 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display that has a resolution of 1570x720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,125 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, along with LPDDR4x RAM options of 4GB or 6GB and UFS 2.2 storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, supported by LED flash, while the front camera is an 8-megapixel unit with f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A6 5G houses a 7000mAh typical battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and offers IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support with 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 3900mm2 vapor chamber for thermal management.