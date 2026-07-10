OpenAI's CEO Of Applications Fidji Simo To Step Down Amid Health Struggles

OpenAI CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo |

Fidji Simo, OpenAI's No. 2 executive, is stepping down from her full-time role at the company. Simo, OpenAI's CEO of artificial general intelligence deployment, said in a note on X on Thursday that she will step down following a three-month medical leave. She will move into a part-time advisory role instead.

Simo faces health struggles

Simo said she had to go on medical leave three months ago after a severe exacerbation of a chronic illness she has lived with for seven years. She was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS, in 2019. POTS is a chronic condition affecting the autonomic nervous system.

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Simo wrote that during her leave it became clear the road to recovery would be much longer and more complex than she had anticipated, and that she needed to focus on it fully. She added that she is only making the decision now because she failed to make it many times before.

Career background

Before joining OpenAI, Simo served as CEO of Instacart and previously headed Facebook for Meta. Altman announced in May 2025 that Simo would join OpenAI as CEO of Applications later that year. She had been widely seen as the company's No. 2 executive.

Simo recalled that two years after she first fell ill, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg had offered her a full year of medical leave, which she declined at the time, later saying she wished she had listened to his advice to play the long game.

Responsibilities to be divided

Simo was hired a little over a year ago and had been on leave since April due to the ongoing condition. Bloomberg reported that her responsibilities will be divided among OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar and Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman had already assumed responsibility for product during Simo's absence. Simo's departure comes as OpenAI has seen a wave of executive changes this year. Chief marketing officer Kate Roach also left her role to recover from cancer around the same time Simo went on leave, while chief operating officer Brad Lightcap stepped down from his title to focus on what the company called special projects.

Sam Altman's response

Sam Altman responded on X, saying he was really sad about the news and very grateful for all Simo has done for OpenAI, adding that he was also grateful for her friendship and who she is as a person. He wished her a speedy recovery.

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Simo's exit comes a month after OpenAI confidentially filed for an initial public offering, a week after rival Anthropic did the same, though the company has not offered a timeline for a public listing and is reportedly delaying those plans until at least next year.