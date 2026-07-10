OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT Work, GPT-5.6 To Expand Enterprise AI Push | X @OpenAI

OpenAI on June 9 introduced ChatGPT Work, describing it as a “super app” for enterprises that brings together artificial intelligence (AI) agents, coding capabilities and workplace integrations within a single interface. The launch marks the company's latest effort to strengthen its presence in the enterprise AI market and compete with Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini.

OpenAI said in a statement that ChatGPT Work is a new AI agent that can take action across users' apps and files, work on complex projects for hours and turn a goal into completed work.

Alongside the announcement, the company unveiled GPT-5.6, its newest family of AI models, comprising Sol, Terra and Luna, and introduced a redesigned desktop application that integrates Chat, Work and Codex into one unified workspace.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Apple Seals Landmark $30 Billion Broadcom Deal To Expand US Semiconductor Manufacturing Through 2031

The rollout comes at a time when competition in enterprise AI is intensifying, with major technology firms expanding their offerings beyond conversational assistants to AI systems capable of handling end-to-end workflows.

The company said ChatGPT Work extends the capabilities of Codex across the web, mobile and desktop, allowing users to connect selected apps, files and workflows so the agent can create finished outputs such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations and web applications.

According to the company, the revamped ChatGPT desktop app combines Chat for everyday assistance, Work for multi-step tasks and Codex for developers and technical professionals into a single interface.

The company also said the platform features a unified plugin directory that links ChatGPT with third-party services such as Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, calendars and customer relationship management software.

It added that Scheduled Tasks can automate recurring work, while the desktop application now includes an in-app browser and Computer Use capabilities for carrying out tasks across websites and local applications.

OpenAI said its new GPT-5.6 model family will roll out across ChatGPT, Codex and its Application Programming Interface (API), a way for developers and businesses to use OpenAI's AI models inside their own software or applications.

According to the company website, Sol, the flagship model in the GPT-5.6 lineup, is built to deliver stronger performance in coding, knowledge work, cybersecurity and scientific research while reducing token usage and computing costs. Terra is designed for routine enterprise tasks, whereas Luna is positioned as the company's most cost-efficient model.

The company said GPT-5.6 improves ChatGPT's ability to reason through multi-step tasks, generate documents based on templates and reference files, and produce higher-quality presentations, spreadsheets and reports. It also introduces Ultra Mode, a high-performance setting that coordinates multiple AI agents in parallel for more demanding workloads.