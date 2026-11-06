OpenAI Pledges To Pay Its Own Power Bills, Drop NDAs For Data Centres Days After US Democratic Midterm Sweep |

OpenAI has announced a new set of commitments for how it builds and runs data centres in the US. The announcement comes two days after a midterm election in which Democrats, many of whom campaigned against the facilities, won big.

What OpenAI has promised

The ChatGPT maker said it will pay for all the electricity and power infrastructure its facilities use. This includes the grid upgrades utilities need to serve its sites. OpenAI will also cut its power use during peak demand periods.

The company will draw up a 'water plan' for each location. OpenAI will also prioritise closed-loop or low-water cooling and will publish water and electricity use for every site.

NDAs largely to end

OpenAI said it will largely stop signing non-disclosure agreements with public officials, with narrow exceptions for security and trade secrets. This applies to future campuses OpenAI itself owns and operates.

Community compacts and local investment

Each data centre will have a 'local compact' with the surrounding community covering issues specific to that area. OpenAI also promised 'sustainable investments' in host communities, such as funding for free school lunches or childcare. It will work with local training providers to help residents get jobs at its projects.

OpenAI has also released a National Community Compact and a Compute Campus Policy Blueprint. The blueprint proposes policies that would give communities a voice and shield them from new costs.

In its blog post, OpenAI said communities hosting this infrastructure should have a clear say in their futures. It urged state, local and federal policymakers to set clear rules for how the industry builds.

The political backdrop

The pledges follow an election in which Democratic Senate and governor candidates won in Republican strongholds such as Ohio and Texas, both home to several AI data centres. Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa made opposition to data centres a central plank of her campaign. She backs a moratorium on new construction, tighter water and power rules and an end to tax breaks.

The ABC News Voter Poll found about six in 10 House voters saying AI is bad for society. About three-quarters oppose new data centres in their communities.

OpenAI's own Saline, Michigan project with Oracle has drawn complaints from residents worried about the local power grid and water supply.