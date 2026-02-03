OpenAI Launches New Codex App For macOS Users: All Details

OpenAI |

OpenAI announced the release of the Codex app providing a native macOS interface described as a 'command centre' for managing multiple AI agents simultaneously. The launch builds on the initial Codex introduction in April last year and the more advanced GPT-5.2-Codex model released in Decembe, aiming to address the growing demand for agentic workflows in coding.

The company highlighted that Codex usage has doubled since the GPT-5.2-Codex update, with over one million developers utilising the tool in the past month alone. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described it as "the most loved internal product we’ve ever had," noting its impact on productivity at the company.

What is the Codex app?

The Codex app serves as a desktop application for macOS, enabling users to orchestrate, supervise, and collaborate with multiple AI agents on software engineering tasks. It supports running agents in parallel across separate project threads, allowing seamless context preservation and task switching.

Key features include worktrees for isolated code environments to prevent conflicts, a skills library that extends agents beyond pure code generation, automations for scheduled background tasks, and configurable personalities for interaction styles (terse/pragmatic or conversational/empathetic).

Agents can handle end-to-end workflows, from design to maintenance, including long-running operations that may span hours or weeks. The app emphasises security through native sandboxing, permission prompts for sensitive actions, and configurable rules to limit agent access to specific folders or branches.

It integrates seamlessly with existing Codex tools, including the CLI and IDE extensions, and is powered primarily by advanced Codex models like GPT-5.2-Codex.

Who can use the Codex app?

The app is currently available exclusively on macOS, with Windows support planned for the future. Access requires a ChatGPT login, and it is included for subscribers to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, or Edu plans across all Codex interfaces (app, CLI, IDE extensions, and cloud).

For a limited time, OpenAI has made Codex accessible to ChatGPT Free and Go users as well. Paid subscribers on eligible plans also benefit from doubled rate limits for Codex usage during this promotional period.

The app can be downloaded directly from OpenAI's website, and users log in with their ChatGPT credentials to begin. It targets software developers seeking to scale AI assistance for complex projects, with team configurations available for enterprise and business users to share skills and rules.