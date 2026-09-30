OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar Accidentally Called New Dots Agent 'Muse' On Live TV | Watch

OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar Accidentally Called New ots Agent 'Muse' On Live TV | Watch |

OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar mixed up her company's new Dots agent with Meta's rival Muse during a live TV appearance. The slip comes just hours after OpenAI launched Dots at DevDay. The new agent is likely to rival both Grok Bot and Muse in the market.

The slip

Friar gave several interviews, including one on CNBC in which she described Dots as "the agent that can tap you on the shoulder." In the interview, she mistakenly called the product "Muse" on air.

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Why the name matters

Muse is the product Dots is chasing. Meta launched it weeks ago, and it climbed to the top of Apple's and Google's app stores. Dots is OpenAI's answer to Muse. Sam Altman told media earlier that Muse "seems like a nice product" and that he doesn't feel threatened by Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk's xAI owns dot.com

The naming confusion has a second twist. Before the Dots launch, the domain dot.com already belonged to Elon Musk's xAI. It now redirects to the download page for xAI's Grok app. Whois records show the domain was transferred in July.

Musk himself was not named as the buyer, and xAI has not said why it acquired the address. Observers online suspect a prank timed to OpenAI's launch. Others note that "dot" could be a typo of "bot," though xAI does not own bot.com. The closer match, dots.com, belongs to a long-defunct company.

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Dots are available to Pro and Business Premium users in eligible markets and it competes with Muse and xAI's Grok Bot.