OnePlus Tipped To Launch Two Flagship Phones In India, OnePlus 16R Likely One Of Them

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OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch two flagship smartphones in India, with the OnePlus 16R the more likely of the two. The company has not confirmed any of the details.

Tipster Debayan RoyRoy, who posts as Gadgetsdata on X, shared the claim, saying OnePlus is planning to launch two flagship phones in India soon. He said one is "very likely" the OnePlus 16R. For the other, he wrote that he is "guessing" it might be the OnePlus 16. He said the launch is expected around December 2026 or early 2027.

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Will OnePlus 16 launch in India?

The tip appears to reverse earlier reports. Roy himself said in July that the OnePlus 16 may not launch in India and would be a China-exclusive phone. In September, another tipster claimed the OnePlus 16R would be the brand's top phone in India, followed by new Nord and N-series devices. OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 16 in China on October 12, and reservations are already open there. The India launch of the standard model therefore remains unconfirmed.

OnePlus 16R: Expected specifications

The OnePlus 16R is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is said to be a 200-megapixel main sensor with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3.5x zoom. It is also tipped to have a battery of about 9,000mAh with 100W charging, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a metal frame.

Other reports add details that are not in Roy's post, including a 16-megapixel front camera, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, a built-in cooling fan and water resistance. These come from separate leaks and are less certain. Gizbot reports that the 16R could be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 7 series phone, which has also been tipped to have a built-in cooling fan.

Expected pricing

Estimates circulating in coverage of the leak put the OnePlus 16R at between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000, and the OnePlus 16, if it launches in India, at between Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 99,990. These figures are unconfirmed and are not part of Roy's post. Reports say a memory crisis has pushed up pricing across upcoming flagships.