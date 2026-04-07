OnePlus Nord 6 To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Livestream & What To Expect

OnePlus Nord 6 | Techno_Ruhez

The wait is finally over. OnePlus is set to officially unveil the OnePlus Nord 6 in India today. The launch event is scheduled for 7 PM IST. Here is everything you need to know before the big reveal.

OnePlus Nord 6: How to watch the livestream

The launch event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel from 7pm IST. The event will also be live-streamed on OnePlus India's official website and social media platforms. Simply head to any of these platforms to catch all the action as it unfolds.

Sales begin just two days after the launch, on April 9 at 12pm IST. The phone will be available on Amazon India and OnePlus' official website, and despite OnePlus recently announcing a shift to online-only retail, the Nord 6 will also be sold at select offline outlets. The smartphone is going to be available in three distinct colour options - Holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Low-Reflection Pitch Black

OnePlus Nord 6 expected price

OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to be priced in the Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 price segment. Despite recent memory chip shortages which have led to an increase in the price of smartphones, the Nord 6 will continue to be under the Rs. 40,000 bracket.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications

Teasers have confirmed that the device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 3,600 nits. Aqua Touch 2.0 ensures accurate touch response even with wet or sweaty fingers.

The Nord 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a 4nm chip with peak clock speeds of 3.2GHz and the Adreno 825 GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Nord 6 also features two dedicated chips, a Touch Reflex Chip for smooth gaming and a G2 Wi-Fi chip. OnePlus is touting steady-smooth 165 FPS PC-level AAA gaming and six years of smooth multitasking.

Additionally, the Nord 6 will pack a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon cell. OnePlus claims 2.5+ days of moderate usage. The phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging with a full charge taking approximately 70 minutes, Bypass Charging to reduce heat during high-FPS gaming or 4K recording, and 27W wired reverse charging. A quick 10-minute charge can provide up to 12 hours of Spotify playback.

On the camera side, the Nord 6 will feature a 50 -megapixel Sony LYTIA-600 primary sensor with dual-axis OIS at f/1.8, an 8 -megapixel ultrawide, and a 32 -megapixel front camera.

The Nord 6 carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings and launches with OxygenOS 16, built on Android 16.