OnePlus N6x India Launch Date Confirmed For July 31: What To Expect

OnePlus has officially confirmed that its next smartphone, the OnePlus N6x, will launch in India on July 31 at 12 pm, according to teasers put out by the company on X and on a dedicated Amazon microsite. The announcement comes weeks after the brand's first N-series device, the OnePlus N6, went on sale, and arrives amid persistent speculation around OnePlus scaling back its global operations and further merging its software and hardware strategy with sibling brand Oppo.

OnePlus N6x design and colour options

The teaser confirms that the OnePlus N6x will be offered in two colour options, Burgundy Red and Ice Blue. The Burgundy Red variant carries a ribbed, textured finish on the back panel, while the Ice Blue option appears to have a smoother, lighter finish.

Both variants feature a capsule-shaped dual camera module positioned in the top corner of the back panel, a design that sets it apart from the squarer camera island seen on the standard OnePlus N6. The teaser carries the tagline "Power for Days," pointing to battery life as a key focus area for the device.

OnePlus has also noted, in fine print accompanying the teaser, that the phone is rated for up to two and a half days of usage on a single charge based on internal OnePlus Test Lab conditions, adding that actual battery life will vary depending on usage patterns.

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OnePlus N6x pricing

OnePlus has not yet announced pricing for the N6x. For reference, the OnePlus N6, the first device in this new series, launched on June 30 at Rs. 22,999 for its base 4GB plus 128GB variant. Given that the N6x is expected to sit below the N6 in the lineup, several reports have pointed to a starting price in the region of Rs. 20,000, though this remains unconfirmed until OnePlus reveals official pricing.

OnePlus N6x expected specifications

While OnePlus has not officially detailed the internals of the N6x, leaks and reports point to a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, paired with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. An 8,000mAh battery is also expected, supported by 45W wired charging. Given Oppo's continued push to unify software across its family of brands, the OnePlus N6x is likely to ship with ColorOS rather than OxygenOS, a shift that has already been seen on some of the company's recent devices in India.