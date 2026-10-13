OnePlus 16 With 9,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications |

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 16 in China as the successor to the OnePlus 15, introducing a larger 9,000mAh battery, a 200-megapixel primary camera, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. Unlike its predecessor, the new flagship also brings an upgraded 185Hz-capable AMOLED display, a 2nm processor, and 100W wired charging, while retaining the square rear camera module.

OnePlus 16 price

The OnePlus 16 is priced in China starting at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model costs CNY 6,799 (about Rs. 97,000), the 16GB + 512GB version is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000), and the 16GB + 1TB variant is listed at CNY 8,499 (about Rs. 1,21,000).

The handset will go on sale in China from today through the Oppo online store. OnePlus has launched it in three colour options - Tomorrow’s Star, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest, with the names translated from Chinese. The company has not announced launch offers alongside the sale, and international availability, including India, remains unconfirmed.

OnePlus 16 features and specifications

The OnePlus 16 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on ColorOS 17, based on Android 17. It features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1272 x 2772 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz, 450 ppi pixel density, up to 2,000 nits local peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, an always-on display, and 3,840Hz PWM DC dimming. The device carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s 2nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, clocked at up to 5.01GHz, paired with an Adreno 850 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. OnePlus has also included a tri-gaming chip setup comprising a P4 Super Display Chip, Lingxi Touch Chip, and G3 Esports Network Chip.

For imaging, the OnePlus 16 has a triple rear camera system with Oppo’s LUMO imaging technology. It includes a 200-megapixel (f/1.6) primary sensor with dual-axis optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera with a 116-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto camera offering up to 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The front houses a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera, and the phone supports video recording at up to 4K at 60 fps.

The handset packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB Type-C port, and support for GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, and Galileo. The phone also includes a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It measures 161.42x76.67x8.55 mm and weighs about 220g.