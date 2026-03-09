OnePlus 15T Design and Colour Options Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch

X/ Abhishek Baxi

OnePlus has officially unveiled the design of its upcoming 15T, sharing high-quality images on Chinese social platform Weibo. The OnePlus 15T is a side variant of the OnePlus 15 flagship, with details looking eerily similar to the latter. The design is almost the same as OnePlus 15, with the 15T seeing differences in sensor numbers and placement.

According to OnePlus official renders, the OnePlus 15T sports a flat back with a rounded square camera island positioned in the top-left corner a layout that echoes the OnePlus 13T. The overall footprint resembles a smaller version of the OnePlus 15, staying true to the boxy 13T chassis formula. The OnePlus 15T is seen sporting flat sides, slim bezels, and rounded corners.

The camera module houses two sensors and an LED flash - a simpler arrangement than what's found on larger OnePlus flagships. Despite the compact setup, rumours suggest the 15T will include a periscope telephoto lens with roughly 3.5x optical zoom.

OnePlus has confirmed two colour options so far — Pure Cocoa and Relaxing Matcha. The green variant features a soft matte finish with a matching camera island, while the brown model goes for a darker, more understated tone. The lime green option is particularly eye-catching, continuing OnePlus's tradition of offering at least one standout colour per release.

OnePlus 15T expected specifications

The phone is expected to pack a 6.32-inch flat OLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with up to 16GB RAM, and a headline-grabbing 7,500mAh battery - significantly larger than most full-sized flagships. Charging options include 100W wired and 50W wireless.