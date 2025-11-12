OnePlus 15 With 7,300mAh Battery Launching In India Tomorrow: What To Expect

OnePlus 15 is finally being unwrapped tomorrow. The flagship device is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a flat AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, OP Gaming Core, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, and a massive 7,300mAh battery. Additionally, Google Gemini Mind Space integration brings advanced AI capabilities.

OnePlus 15 India Launch Timeline, How to Watch Live

The OnePlus 15 will launch in India on 13 November at 7pm IST. The event will be streamed live on the official OnePlus India website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms. Sales are expected to begin shortly after the unveiling, available on Amazon, the OnePlus online store, and select offline retailers. Early access sales will be offered to select customers, such as those who signed up for notifications.

OnePlus 15 Expected Price in India

The OnePlus 15 is rumoured to start at Rs 72,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, a Rs 3,000 increase from the OnePlus 13s launch price of Rs 69,999. The 16GB RAM + 512GB model may cost Rs 76,999. Final prices could be slightly lower, potentially under Rs 75,000, amid rising component costs and premium upgrades like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and larger battery.

OnePlus 15 Colour Options, Storage Options

OnePlus has not yet revealed the colour options for the OnePlus 15 in India. Based on teasers expect premium finishes similar to previous flagships, possibly including black, purple, and grey variants. Storage configurations include up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Confirmed variants are 12GB RAM + 256GB, 16GB RAM + 512GB, with a higher 1TB option anticipated for power users.

OnePlus 15 Specifications (Rumoured and Confirmed)

OnePlus seems to have been really inspried by the iPhone design this time around. The phone has embodied a flat display, round edges, and even the square-shaped module that is synonymous to the iPhone. As for specifications, the OnePlus 15 packs confirmed power with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 165Hz flat AMOLED display, OP Gaming Core for optimised gameplay, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery, and Google Gemini Mind Space for AI-driven features.

Rumours point to 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera array with an in-house imaging engine for enhanced low-light performance and video stabilisation, ditching Hasselblad tuning. It measures slim with IP-rated durability expected.