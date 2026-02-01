 Ola Electric To Lay Off About 5% Of Workforce Amid ‘Structural Transformation’
Ola Electric announced it will lay off around 5% of its workforce as part of an ongoing structural transformation focused on automation and cost discipline. The move comes amid falling market share, customer service challenges and widening losses. The EV maker reported a ₹418 crore net loss in Q2 FY26, with revenue also declining sharply.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal-run electric two-wheeler company Ola Electric on Friday announced to lay off approximately 5 per cent of the workforce owing to the “ongoing structural transformation”.

In a statement, the company said it is “doubling down on speed and discipline through increased automation across its frontend operations”.

“As part of this ongoing structural transformation, approximately 5 per cent of the workforce will be impacted,” Ola Electric said.

It further said that it remains focused on delivering a stronger customer experience and building a leaner organisation positioned for long-term, profitable growth.

article-image

“Ola Electric continues to focus on its business turnaround, building on the early gains delivered through Hyperservice and its service-led execution reset, with same-day resolution now being delivered to over 80 per cent of service requests nationwide,” the company stated.

The job retrenchment comes as India’s electric two-wheeler market saw a major shift in 2025, with Ola Electric losing a large part of its market share, while traditional auto companies strengthened their position. Ola Electric’s market share dropped sharply to 16.1 per cent in 2025 from 36.7 per cent in 2024.

The sharp fall highlighted the growing challenges Ola Electric faced through the year. Ola Electric’s troubles were also linked to operational issues, including customer complaints related to service delays and inconsistent deliveries.

The electric two-wheeler maker reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 418 crore in second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26). The revenue from operations of the firm also followed suit and dropped nearly 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 690 crore in Q2, compared to Rs 1,214 crore in Q2 FY25.

In an earlier exchange filing, the firm said that “For the Auto segment, we expect lower volumes than the Q1 guidance as we continue to focus on margin and cash discipline in a hyper competitive market”.

The stock of Ola Electric closed at Rs 32.3 apiece on Friday.

