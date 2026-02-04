Oakley Meta Vanguard AI Smart Glasses For Athletes & Fitness Lovers Launched In India, Priced At ₹52,300

Oakley Meta Vanguard AI Glasses have finally launched in India. After being unveiled in September last year, they are now available in the Indian market. Oakley is apopular brand among runners and sports enthusiasts, and Meta has collaborated with them to launch the Oakley Meta Vanguard. The launch represents the second product in the Oakley-Meta partnership, following the previous release of the Oakley Meta HSTN in India.

Oakley Meta Vanguard pricing in India, availability

The performance-oriented Oakley Meta Vanguard AI smart glasses are priced in India from Rs 52,300. The Vanguard collection launches with four frame and lens combinations, featuring Oakley's Prizm lens technology designed to enhance contrast and colour amplification across varying light conditions. The available variants are:

- Black frame with Prizm 24K lens

- White frame with Prizm Black lens

- Black frame with Prizm Road lens

- White frame with Prizm Sapphire lens

The glasses are available on Meta Store online, leading optical stores, Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters.

Oakley Meta Vanguard AI Glasses features

The Oakley Meta Vanguard model incorporates Oakley's proprietary Three-Point Fit system and includes three interchangeable nose pads designed for low- and high-bridge fits. The frames carry an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, positioning them as the most water-resistant option in the Meta smart glasses portfolio.

The device features a 12-megapixel camera with a 122-degree wide-angle lens, capable of recording video up to 3K resolution. Additional camera functionalities include slow-motion capture, hyperlapse modes, and adjustable video stabilisation.

Battery performance extends to nine hours of general use and six hours of continuous audio playback, with the included charging case providing an additional 36 hours of power. A quick-charge function delivers 50 percent battery capacity within 20 minutes.

The glasses integrate with fitness tracking platforms including Garmin and other applications through Meta AI synchronisation. Users can access real-time performance metrics via voice commands, with the device responding to queries about heart rate, pace, and other training data.

A status LED positioned within the wearer's peripheral vision provides visual feedback on performance metrics without requiring direct screen interaction, allowing athletes to monitor targets during activity.

Audio capabilities have been enhanced compared to previous models, with open-ear speakers reported to be six decibels louder than the Oakley Meta HSTN. The five-microphone array incorporates wind noise reduction technology for calls and voice interactions.

Meta has introduced Hindi language support for the AI assistant functionality, enabling users to conduct voice interactions, capture media, and control device functions in Hindi. The update extends to unified payments interface (UPI) Lite integration for contactless transactions.

The AI assistant also features a voice option modelled on Indian actor Deepika Padukone, alongside other celebrity voice selections available globally.

The glasses are compatible with cycling helmets and headwear, with frames engineered to accommodate sports equipment.