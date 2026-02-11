Nykaa, Flipkart, Lakme Under Fire After Beauty Influencer Ayesha Sanghi Calls Out Big Brands For Delayed Payments |

Beauty influencer Ayesha Sanghi, known as Global Beauty Finds on Instagram (@globalbeautyfinds), has sparked a wave of solidarity among content creators by publicly calling out major brands and agencies for chronic delays in payments.

In a recent Instagram post, Sanghi expressed her frustration, stating she is 'done being silent' about the issue. She warned aspiring and small creators about the harsh realities of the industry, revealing that certain agencies and brands have never paid her on time - with 'on time' meaning within two months of receiving an invoice. She described having to essentially beg for what's owed, highlighting how these delays disrupt creators' monthly income and cash flow. Sanghi emphasised her willingness to risk being blacklisted by brands to speak out and protect others from similar experiences.

The post quickly resonated within the creator community, drawing supportive comments and shares. Fellow influencers and creators echoed similar struggles, with many calling for greater transparency and better payment practices in influencer marketing.

Flipkart, Nykaa, Lakme called out for payment delays

Notably, beauty and lifestyle influencer Ritvi Shah (@aboutritvi) joined the conversation in the comments, specifically calling out e-commerce giant Flipkart for late payments. Other voices in the thread and related discussions highlighted issues with brands like Nykaa and even Lakme, accusing them of similar delays or, in some cases, non-payments altogether. Creators shared anecdotes of waiting months for dues, micromanagement during collaborations, and the emotional toll of repeatedly chasing payments - often feeling shamed for simply asking for what they are contractually owed.

This outpouring of support underscores a broader, ongoing concern in India's booming influencer economy. Despite the sector's rapid growth - driven by platforms like Instagram, collaborations with major beauty and e-commerce players - delayed or withheld payments remain a persistent pain point. Industry observers note that while brands benefit from creator-led content and campaigns, the financial instability caused by slow payouts has led some creators to exit the space entirely or demand upfront advances (e.g., 50 percent before work begins) to protect themselves.

Many in the comments urged "name and shame" approaches or stricter contract terms to stipulate clear payment timelines.

As the influencer marketing landscape in India continues to mature - with major players like Nykaa boasting vast creator networks and Flipkart integrating influencer-led shopping features - these public call-outs serve as a reminder that sustainable partnerships require timely compensation to maintain trust and creativity in the ecosystem.