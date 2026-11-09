Nvidia's Jensen Huang's Alleged Chinese Spy Affair: 9 Tech Executives That Were Caught In Similar Scandals

Nvidia's Jensen Huang Alleged Chinese Spy Affair: 9 Tech Executives That Were Caught In Similar Scandal |

Nvidia's Jensen Huang is embroiled in a rather awkward controversy, involving Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang. She is alleged to be a Chinese spy, while the Nvidia exec is reported to be 'very close' to her. Boardrooms across the technology industry have been forced to act when chief executives' private relationships collided with company policy, public trust and investor confidence. Some leaders resigned within days of a viral moment, while others were pushed out after quiet investigations. A few have faced allegations they dispute. Here is a look at tech figures whose conduct drew scrutiny.

1. Jensen Huang, Nvidia (November 2026)

Huang told employees in a company-wide email that he was unfaithful to his wife, while Nvidia's board opened an independent investigation into reports that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. He wrote that there was "no excuse for what I did." The email does not say who the affair was with. Some outlets have reported the board's inquiry relates to his relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. Reports by The New York Times and Financial Times linked him with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The board said it has no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, and Huang remains CEO during the probe.

2. Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder (2021 and 2026)

In February 2026, Gates reportedly told Gates Foundation staff he had two affairs with Russian women, which Epstein later discovered. He later told Congress Epstein likely considered blackmailing him over the affairs, adding that they were unrelated to his dealings with Epstein. He has not been accused of wrongdoing by any of Epstein's victims. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2021 that Gates left Microsoft's board in 2020 while the board investigated a past relationship with a female employee. A Gates spokeswoman acknowledged an affair almost 20 years earlier that ended amicably, and said his board exit was unrelated.

3. Andy Byron, Astronomer (July 2025)

Byron resigned three days after he and the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, were shown embracing on a Coldplay concert "kiss cam." Astronomer said its leaders are expected to set the standard in conduct and accountability, and that this standard was not met. Cofounder Pete DeJoy became interim CEO. Reports noted Byron was married. Cabot is also married, according to the New York Post.

4. Josef Matosevic, Helios Technologies (July 2024)

Helios dismissed Matosevic after an investigation found a consensual personal relationship with an employee that violated company policy. The board said it involved no financial misconduct. It was the second time in a little over four years that the company fired a CEO over a consensual relationship with an employee; predecessor Wolfgang Dangel was let go in April 2020.

Josef Matosevic, Helios Technologies |

5. Ken Peterman, Comtech (March 2024)

Federal prosecutors say Peterman learned in early March 2024 that the board had resolved to fire him for cause over an alleged improper relationship with a subordinate. Comtech said at the time that the firing was for conduct unrelated to its business strategy or financial results. Comtech's stock fell roughly 27 percent after the termination was disclosed. In December 2024, Peterman was arrested on insider trading charges over share sales made hours after his firing.

Ken Peterman, Comtech |

6. Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX (2022)

Business Insider reported that SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from a private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her. Musk called the accusations untrue and politically motivated. This is a harassment allegation, not an infidelity case.

7. Michael Goguen, formerly of Sequoia Capital (2016 and 2021)

Goguen left Sequoia in 2016 after a woman sued him alleging sexual abuse; the firm called the allegations unproven and unrelated to Sequoia. Goguen said the relationship was consensual and disputed her claims. In 2021, former employees of his security firm filed a suit seeking more than $800 million. It alleges he kept a spreadsheet of about 5,000 women he had sex with. Goguen called the allegations ridiculous and defamatory. He sued the New York Post for defamation.

8. Brian Krzanich, Intel (June 2018)

Krzanich resigned after a probe found a consensual relationship with an employee violated company policy. Intel said the board accepted his resignation given the expectation that all employees follow its code of conduct. The non-fraternization policy applies to all managers.

Brian Krzanich, Intel (June 2018) |

9. Mark Hurd, Hewlett-Packard (August 2010)

HP found Hurd did not violate its sexual harassment policy but broke its conduct rules. The company said inaccurate expense reports were submitted that had the effect of concealing his personal relationship with a contractor. Both Hurd and the contractor, Jodie Fisher, said they never had a sexual relationship.