Nvidia & SK hynix Forge Multi-Year Partnership To Advance Next-Gen AI Memory For AI Factories & Vera Rubin | X

Seoul: Nvidia and SK hynix said on Monday they have entered into a multi-year technology partnership to advance next-generation memory technologies for artificial intelligence (AI) factories.

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"We made a very significant and long-term partnership with SK," Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang told reporters at the SK Group headquarters in Seoul.

Huang said the two companies will jointly develop technology road maps and deepen their collaboration beyond traditional memory development, reports Yonhap news agency.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won also said the partnership marks a new phase in cooperation between the companies.

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"Most of our cooperation so far has centred on memory, but from now on we will elevate our partnership to a higher level," Chey said.

SK hynix said the partnership will broaden its presence in emerging AI sectors, including personal AI and physical AI, while helping ensure a stable supply of advanced memory products despite lengthy development cycles.

"We are in the beginning of the AI revolution," Huang said, adding that the long-term outlook for AI remains extremely promising.

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Huang also said Nvidia will help SK hynix expand into new areas, including AI infrastructure and physical AI, while working together on memory technologies for Vera Rubin, Nvidia's next-generation flagship AI platform.

Under the agreement, the companies will co-develop memory technologies for Nvidia's next-generation systems, including Vera Rubin AI supercomputers.

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SK hynix, along with its local rival Samsung Electronics Co. and Micron Technology, supplies HBM4, a critical memory component for Vera Rubin. Nvidia said Vera Rubin is now in full production and is scheduled to begin deliveries in the third quarter of this year.

The announcement came during Huang's high-profile visit to South Korea, where he is meeting with leaders of major conglomerates and researchers to explore broader cooperation in AI and robotics.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)