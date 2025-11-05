Nvidia Joins India Deep Tech Alliance Group To Mentor AI & Semiconductor Startups

In a new development, Nvidia has become a founding member of the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA), a $2 billion investment group focused on deep tech sectors including AI, semiconductors, biotech, robotics, and energy.

The company will provide technical training and mentoring to Indian startups through its Nvidia Deep Learning Institute, offering guidance on AI systems, developer enablement, and responsible deployment.

Nvidia did not disclose any financial contribution to the alliance, specific timelines, or training targets. Vishal Dhupar, Nvidia's managing director for South Asia, stated the company aims to collaborate with policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Sriram Viswanathan, founding executive council member of the IDTA, said Nvidia's expertise in AI systems and software will support the alliance's network.

The move aligns with Indian government initiatives, including over 100 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) allocated under the AI Mission and a 1 trillion rupees ($11.2 billion) Research, Development and Innovation Scheme Fund for deep tech firms.

India will host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, with expected participation from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other global tech leaders.