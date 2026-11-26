Nvidia Halts AI Server Shipments To 4 South-East Asian Countries Amid US Crackdown On China's Chip Access |

Nvidia has told its manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers to four south-east Asian countries as the US steps up export controls meant to prevent Chinese access to AI computing power, the Financial Times reported. Partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia's chips into servers, have told buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that Nvidia will not allow their orders to ship.

Why the halt

The freeze follows new US Commerce Department rules aimed at closing a route that Chinese firms use to reach restricted chips. Many Chinese groups get around US export controls by renting access through cloud providers that buy servers containing Nvidia chips, and the four countries have become favoured destinations for Chinese AI developers. Under the interim rule, data centres in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia need a US government licence to buy advanced AI chips, with an exemption for American cloud companies.

The Commerce Department has given cloud providers 90 days to obtain a licence by proving their end users do not include restricted entities.

Link to Huang's brief ouster

The new rules came after turmoil at the top of Nvidia. Jensen Huang was briefly ousted as chief executive following reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman tied to a cloud provider that leased access to Chinese companies and is being investigated for alleged involvement in smuggling. The revelations complicated his long-held argument that the U.S. should keep selling Nvidia chips to Chinese companies to deepen their reliance on American technology.

Some in the industry had hoped Huang's return this week would lead to looser enforcement.

A lucrative region

South-east Asia matters commercially to Nvidia. The company booked $104bn of revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, up 72 percent in 12 months, according to its accounts, and also records some Taiwan and China revenue through that unit. Despite Beijing's push for domestic alternatives, China's leading AI labs remain heavily reliant on Nvidia processors, particularly during compute-intensive early-stage training.

'Sheer chaos' in the region

Cloud providers say the rules are hard to follow. "There's this new rule but no guidance on execution," one cloud provider executive told the FT. "No one knows how to apply for this licence while the 90-day clock is ticking." The executive said the situation is causing "sheer chaos" in the region.

Data centre boom at risk

Chinese demand has helped fuel a data centre boom, particularly in Malaysia and Indonesia, where billions of dollars have gone into AI infrastructure. The new restrictions put much of that investment in jeopardy. One example is Aolani, a Singapore-based cloud company that had planned to supply advanced computing power to TikTok owner ByteDance through leasing agreements. Some bankers have reportedly stopped issuing credit worth about $500mn to the project, and ByteDance could drop the deal.