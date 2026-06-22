Nothing Phone 4B Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect

Nothing appears to be inching closer to launching its much-speculated 'B' series device in India, with a new teaser showing a designer sketching out a smartphone marked '4B,' fuelling speculation that the phone will officially be called the Nothing Phone 4B.

Nothing India's official handle on X shared a fresh teaser showing an illustrator drawing up the design of a smartphone, with the pencil clearly labelled '4B.' The visual shows a transparent design and what appears to be a single rear camera, departing from the multi-camera setups seen on the brand's recent Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro models. While the company has stopped short of confirming the device's name or launch date, the explicit '4B' labelling in this teaser is the strongest hint yet that the company is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup with a new 'B' series.

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Nothing has been playing the alphabet game

The latest clip is only the newest in a string of teasers that Nothing India has been rolling out over the past few days, each one built around the letter 'B'.

An earlier post showed the letter 'a' morphing into 'b', suggesting the upcoming product could be positioned above or alongside the company's existing 'a' lineup. Another teaser leaned into wordplay, with the brand captioning a clip The 'B' could mean something completely different. Sometimes it's fun to (b)eat around the (b)ush." A third post used the tagline 'Born Different' alongside the letter 'B', hinting that a new product announcement could be just around the corner.

Until now, the teasers had been deliberately vague, with no launch date, specifications, or confirmation of the product category, leaving fans to speculate whether the 'B' stood for a new smartphone or an entirely new device category altogether. The new sketch-based teaser narrows that speculation firmly toward a phone.

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Why the timing matters

The teaser blitz comes shortly after Nothing confirmed there would be no new smartphone from its sub-brand CMF this year. Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that CMF transferred all its existing smartphone projects to Nothing after shelving plans to launch any new handsets in 2026, including delaying the successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The same tipster has said Nothing plans to unveil a new smartphone in India as early as next month, though it wasn't clear at the time whether this would fall under the new 'B' branding.

Industry watchers believe the timing isn't coincidental. The 'B' branding has sparked speculation about a more affordable smartphone series that could sit below the company's current offerings, particularly given how competitive the sub-Rs 20,000 segment has become in India. A new B-series lineup could help Nothing widen its reach among consumers who may find its existing smartphones slightly out of their budget.

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What to expect

If the device does launch as the Nothing Phone 4B, it would mark a first for the company. So far, Nothing has stuck to naming conventions like Phone (1), Phone (2), Phone (3) and more recently the Phone (4a) series, and a 'B' branding would be the first time the company uses this nomenclature for a smartphone.

On design, the new teaser's single rear camera and transparent back suggest a simpler hardware approach than the Phone (4a) series, which moved toward an aluminium unibody with the transparent treatment limited largely to the camera module rather than the full rear panel. A single-camera, fully transparent design on the 4B would mark a return to Nothing's earlier, more minimalist aesthetic rather than the metal-and-plateau look of its recent 'A' series phones.

With official confirmation still awaited, Nothing is expected to continue its teaser campaign in the coming days, gradually revealing more about the device ahead of a formal launch announcement in India.