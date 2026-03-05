Nothing Phone 4a vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price In India, Specifications Compared

Nothing launched the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro in India o, at a global event in London. The two phones sharesome common ground, but on paper they diverge significantly in chip, design, display, and water resistance. This is a spec-to-spec comparison based solely on official information released by Nothing at launch. Real-world performance can only be assessed after a full review.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India compared

The Phone 4a is the more affordable of the two. It starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, steps up to Rs. 34,999 for 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and tops out at Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. It comes in four colours - White, Pink, Blue, and Black - with Nothing using tinted glass on the Pink and Blue variants.

The Phone 4a Pro starts at Rs. 39,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, moves to Rs. 42,999 for 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and peaks at Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It is available in three colours - Black, Pink, and Silver. The Pro therefore carries a premium of Rs. 8,000 at the base and at the top of the range compared to its standard sibling.

Launch offers include bank discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on Phone 4a and up to Rs. 4,000 on Phone 4a Pro across select partner banks, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs. 4,000 on Phone 4a and up to Rs. 1,000 on Phone 4a Pro. Customers will also be able to access No-Cost EMI options for up to 9 months on Phone 4a and up to 12 months on Phone 4a Pro along with a credit card EMI discount of Rs. 4,000 on Phone 4a and Rs. 5,000 discount on Phone 4a Pro.

The Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro goes on sale on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma and all leading retail stores across India from March 13. Ahead of the online sale, Nothing will host an exclusive first drop at the Nothing Store Bengaluru on March 7 at 6pm IST. The first 100 customers will receive a special engraved edition of the Phone 4a along with a complimentary Ear (a). Attendees can also purchase CMF Buds 2 Plus for Rs. 999 as a launch-only offer.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Design compared

The Phone 4a carries forward the transparent back panel that Nothing has made central to its design language. Its rear is predominantly glass, with the internals visible through it. It has a plastic frame, uses Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, and carries an IP64 rating - meaning it is protected against dust and water splashes but not full submersion.

The Phone 4a Pro takes a more premium material approach. It has a metal unibody build, measures 7.95mm in thickness, and steps up to an IP68 rating, which means it can withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. Notably, the Pro's back panel is largely opaque, with transparent elements limited to the camera bar area.

The Glyph lighting system differs between the two. The Phone (4a) has the Glyph Bar, made up of 63 mini-LEDs arranged across seven zones, which can display notifications, charging progress, and live activity updates. The Phone 4a Pro replaces this with the Glyph Matrix, a denser arrangement of 137 LEDs borrowed from the Phone 3. The Matrix supports Glyph Toys but does not have a dedicated physical button for control as on the Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Display compared

The Phone 4a has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1224x2720 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and reaches up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, with Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Phone 4a Pro has a slightly larger 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a higher 144Hz refresh rate and greater peak brightness than the standard model, also protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The resolution steps up as well. In practical terms, the Pro offers a smoother scrolling experience on paper due to the higher refresh rate, and Nothing says brightness is improved over the 4a.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Processor compared

This is where the two phones differ most meaningfully. The Phone 4a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, built on a 4nm process with an Adreno 810 GPU. The "7s" designation places it in Qualcomm's mid-range efficiency-focused tier within the 7-series family.

The Phone 4a Pro uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 - a step up from the 7s variant - without the "s" tier designation. Nothing says the Pro's CPU and GPU performance are both approximately 30 percent faster than the standard model, and claims a meaningful improvement in on-device AI processing capabilities as well. This chip difference is the most significant hardware gap between the two phones.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Camera compared

Both phones feature a triple rear camera setup, but the sensors and capabilities differ. The Phone 4a has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, OIS, and dual-pixel PDAF; a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 70x digital zoom; and a Sony ultrawide. The front-facing camera on the standard model is 32-megapixel.

The Phone 4a Pro retains the triple-camera structure but upgrades key components. The primary sensor is a Sony LYT-700C, paired with a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens that reaches up to 140x hybrid zoom - double the maximum zoom of the standard model. The ultrawide is also a 50-megapixel unit, making it an all-50-megapixel rear camera system. Nothing says the Pro supports 4K Ultra XDR video capture and Dolby Vision recording. The front camera on the Pro remains 32-megapixel. On paper, the Pro has a meaningful advantage in zoom range, video capability, and sensor quality.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Battery compared

Both phones house the same 5,080mAh battery and support 50W wired charging. Neither model supports wireless charging. Nothing claims the 50W charging can take the Phone 4a from flat to full in approximately 56 minutes. No separate charging time has been officially stated for the Pro at this stage. On paper, battery capacity and charging speed are identical across both models.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Software and UI compared

Both phones ship with Nothing OS 4.1 built on top of Android 16. Nothing has committed to the same software support policy for both - three major Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches. Both phones also include the Essential Key on the left spine and access to Essential Space, which now supports cloud access and Essential Apps. There is no software difference between the two phones at launch.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Verdict

On paper, the Phone 4a Pro justifies its higher price on several fronts - a faster processor, a higher-refresh-rate display, an upgraded camera system with better zoom and video credentials, a sturdier metal build, and a higher IP68 water resistance rating. The standard Phone 4a, meanwhile, offers the core Nothing experience at a more accessible price, with the same software, battery, and charging setup as the Pro.