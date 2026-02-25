Nothing Phone 4a Teased To Come In 'Rooh Afza-Like' Pink Colour Ahead Of March 5 Launch

Nothing Phone 4a has been teased to come in an interesting new colour option - Pink. This marks the first time the vibrant colourway has appeared anywhere across the brand's product portfolio. It breaks from its signature grey-and-white aesthetic with its most expressive colour yet. The company links it to Rooh Afza, a popular pink-coloured rose drink in India.

The company took to X to announce the addition of a Pink variant for the Nothing Phone 4a. In a separate teaser, the company links the colourway to Rooh Afza. It posts, "I don't usually be poppin' bottles but when i do it's Rooh Afza."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The comoany has taken the campaign to the streets of London with a series of provocative activations. Fly-posters across central London have been hit with disruptive graffiti featuring cultural references to the colour pink, while the Nothing Store Bengaluru has received a full pink graffiti window takeover.

Lucy Birley, Colour Material Finish Design Lead at Nothing, offered a candid breakdown of how the shade came to life. Birley noted that "pink is actually just desaturated red," and explained that the brand's signature transparent design is what makes this colourway work. When the tint is placed inside the transparency, she says, the way light interacts with the resin underneath creates an incredible sense of depth, making the device look 'really lively.'

Nothing Phone 4a launch date

The Nothing Phone 4a is set to formally launch on March 5, with sales expected to begin on March 12. Nothing has officially confirmed the India launch for March 5 at 4 PM, revealing that the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup housed in a horizontal, pill-shaped module, along with Nothing's signature transparent rear panel.

The phone marks a clear design departure from the Phone 3a. The standard Phone 4a is expected to retain Nothing's transparent design with smoother curves and a new Glyph Bar made up of mini-LEDs for alerts and lighting effects - a feature that was not seen on its predecessor. An unspecified button is also visible on the left side of the device in teaser imagery, hinting at dedicated hardware functionality.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nothing Phone 4a expected specifications

Key specifications include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM, a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging, and IP65 dust and water resistance. The display is expected to be a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with adaptive refresh rates between 30Hz and 120Hz, while the camera system may include a triple 50-megapixel setup with a 0.6x ultrawide and up to 70x digital zoom. A 32-megapixel front camera is likely to handle selfies.

Nothing Phone 4a expected price in India

Based on leaked European pricing, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to start at around Rs. 31,999 in India for the base 8GB/256GB variant, with the 12GB model likely priced higher. Nothing is also expected to announce a Phone 4a Pro alongside the base model on March 5, with the Pro tipped to start at approximately Rs. 41,999 in India.