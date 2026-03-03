Nothing Phone 4a First Sale In India On March 7; Company Offers Free Earbuds To 100 Customers

Nothing Phone 4a is being showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, ahead of its global launch on March 5. The company has now announced India-specific guidelines for sale with Bengaluru seeing the first drop on March 7. The company also revealed that the Nothing Phone 4a will be available in four colour options - White, Black, Pink and Blue.

The company has announced that the Nothing Store in Bengaluru will host an exclusive first drop on March 7 at 6pm IST - making it the first public retail location anywhere in the world to sell the device.

The store, located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, will open its doors to fans and early adopters looking to get their hands on the phone ahead of the broader market rollout. The event represents the first public retail drop of the Phone 4a globally.

Exclusive Perks for the First 100 Customers

Nothing is sweetening the deal for those who show up early. The first 100 customers at the Bengaluru drop will receive a limited-edition engraved Phone 4a, paired with a complimentary pair of Nothing Ear (a) earbuds - a bundle that will not be available anywhere else. Additionally, these early buyers will have the opportunity to add CMF Buds 2 Plus to their purchase for just Rs. 999.

The perks are strictly limited to the first 100 customers through the door. Nothing has officially confirmed the India launch for March 5 at 4 PM, revealing that the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup housed in a horizontal, pill-shaped module, along with Nothing's signature transparent rear panel.

Nothing Phone 4a expected specifications

Key specifications include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM, a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging, and IP65 dust and water resistance. The display is expected to be a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with adaptive refresh rates between 30Hz and 120Hz, while the camera system may include a triple 50-megapixel setup with a 0.6x ultrawide and up to 70x digital zoom. A 32-megapixel front camera is likely to handle selfies.

Nothing Phone 4a expected price in India

Based on leaked European pricing, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to start at around Rs. 31,999 in India for the base 8GB/256GB variant, with the 12GB model likely priced higher. Nothing is also expected to announce a Phone 4a Pro alongside the base model on March 5, with the Pro tipped to start at approximately Rs. 41,999 in India.