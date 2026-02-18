 Nothing Flags Counterfeit Surge in India; 1,100+ Fake Devices Seized in Delhi Raid
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechNothing Flags Counterfeit Surge in India; 1,100+ Fake Devices Seized in Delhi Raid

Nothing Flags Counterfeit Surge in India; 1,100+ Fake Devices Seized in Delhi Raid

Nothing India has warned consumers about a rise in counterfeit CMF and Nothing chargers and earbuds, following enforcement raids with Delhi Police that seized over 1,100 fake products. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis said some copies are highly convincing and pose safety risks. The company urged buyers to check packaging authenticity markers.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Nothing India has issued a public warning about a surge in counterfeit CMF and Nothing products circulating in the Indian market, releasing an awareness video on its official YouTube channel featuring co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis.

The warning comes on the back of a series of enforcement actions carried out in collaboration with local authorities, including a notable operation with the Delhi Police that resulted in the seizure of over 1,100 counterfeit chargers and earbuds falsely branded as Nothing and CMF products.

According to the video, four additional raids were conducted in December alone, with officials noting the operations have not been without danger - one enforcement partner revealed that past raids have resulted in "physical injuries, stabbings, broken bones" from those resisting action.

"When we started looking into it, we realised that actually the problem was quite big," Evangelidis said in the video, adding that some fake products include color variants and product types that Nothing has never officially launched. While certain counterfeits are blatant imitations, others are described as convincing copies that could easily deceive unsuspecting buyers.

FPJ Shorts
Nothing Flags Counterfeit Surge in India; 1,100+ Fake Devices Seized in Delhi Raid
Nothing Flags Counterfeit Surge in India; 1,100+ Fake Devices Seized in Delhi Raid
'Pakistan Ka Dhurandhar': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As He Did Not Come To Bat During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
'Pakistan Ka Dhurandhar': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As He Did Not Come To Bat During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
The 50 Grand Finale Set For February 19? 20 Finalists Revealed Ahead Of The Ultimate Face-Off
The 50 Grand Finale Set For February 19? 20 Finalists Revealed Ahead Of The Ultimate Face-Off
Sahibzada Farhan Smashes Maiden T20I Century In PAK VS NAM T20 World Cup Clash To Become Leading Run-Scorer
Sahibzada Farhan Smashes Maiden T20I Century In PAK VS NAM T20 World Cup Clash To Become Leading Run-Scorer

The company stressed that beyond the issue of performance, counterfeit products pose genuine safety risks, as they bypass the rigorous testing protocols that authentic Nothing and CMF products undergo before reaching consumers.

How to identify fake Nothing and CMF products

To help buyers protect themselves, Nothing's Arpit, who heads the smart product business in India, outlined several red flags to watch for.

- Sellers have shifted tactics from using the Nothing or CMF brand names directly to listing products under random names while claiming compatibility with CMF — a deliberate workaround to avoid detection.

- Fake listings also tend to have very few ratings or reviews, and are often priced suspiciously low.

- Nothing has also introduced a physical safeguard: an embedded "CMF by Nothing original" logo on the top left corner of charger packaging to help consumers distinguish genuine products at a glance.

The company is urging consumers to report any suspicious listings immediately, promising swift action on every escalation.

The warning arrives at a period of considerable growth for Nothing in India. The brand recently opened its first flagship store in Bengaluru, attracting over 2,000 visitors on launch day, and was named the fastest-growing smartphone brand of 2025 by IDC, recording growth of over 45 percent - a remarkable figure given the broader slowdown in the Indian smartphone market

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nothing Flags Counterfeit Surge in India; 1,100+ Fake Devices Seized in Delhi Raid
Nothing Flags Counterfeit Surge in India; 1,100+ Fake Devices Seized in Delhi Raid
India AI Summit: Power Cut, Barricades Put In Front Of Pavilion After Govt Asks Galgotias...
India AI Summit: Power Cut, Barricades Put In Front Of Pavilion After Govt Asks Galgotias...
OpenAI Partners With Top Indian Universities To Build AI-Ready Talent Across Disciplines
OpenAI Partners With Top Indian Universities To Build AI-Ready Talent Across Disciplines
'Haye Haye Galgotia': Netizens React To Video Of Staff Vacating India AI Summit Following Row Over...
'Haye Haye Galgotia': Netizens React To Video Of Staff Vacating India AI Summit Following Row Over...
Apple Working On AI Wearables To Expand Beyond iPhone: AI Glasses, AI Pendant Under Development
Apple Working On AI Wearables To Expand Beyond iPhone: AI Glasses, AI Pendant Under Development