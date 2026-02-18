Nothing Flags Counterfeit Surge in India; 1,100+ Fake Devices Seized in Delhi Raid

Nothing India has issued a public warning about a surge in counterfeit CMF and Nothing products circulating in the Indian market, releasing an awareness video on its official YouTube channel featuring co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis.

The warning comes on the back of a series of enforcement actions carried out in collaboration with local authorities, including a notable operation with the Delhi Police that resulted in the seizure of over 1,100 counterfeit chargers and earbuds falsely branded as Nothing and CMF products.

According to the video, four additional raids were conducted in December alone, with officials noting the operations have not been without danger - one enforcement partner revealed that past raids have resulted in "physical injuries, stabbings, broken bones" from those resisting action.

"When we started looking into it, we realised that actually the problem was quite big," Evangelidis said in the video, adding that some fake products include color variants and product types that Nothing has never officially launched. While certain counterfeits are blatant imitations, others are described as convincing copies that could easily deceive unsuspecting buyers.

The company stressed that beyond the issue of performance, counterfeit products pose genuine safety risks, as they bypass the rigorous testing protocols that authentic Nothing and CMF products undergo before reaching consumers.

How to identify fake Nothing and CMF products

To help buyers protect themselves, Nothing's Arpit, who heads the smart product business in India, outlined several red flags to watch for.

- Sellers have shifted tactics from using the Nothing or CMF brand names directly to listing products under random names while claiming compatibility with CMF — a deliberate workaround to avoid detection.

- Fake listings also tend to have very few ratings or reviews, and are often priced suspiciously low.

- Nothing has also introduced a physical safeguard: an embedded "CMF by Nothing original" logo on the top left corner of charger packaging to help consumers distinguish genuine products at a glance.

The company is urging consumers to report any suspicious listings immediately, promising swift action on every escalation.

The warning arrives at a period of considerable growth for Nothing in India. The brand recently opened its first flagship store in Bengaluru, attracting over 2,000 visitors on launch day, and was named the fastest-growing smartphone brand of 2025 by IDC, recording growth of over 45 percent - a remarkable figure given the broader slowdown in the Indian smartphone market