'Not Excited To Be A Public Company CEO': Sam Altman Hints At IPO In 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman |

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has stated that he is not eager to stay in his position in the event that the artificial intelligence company goes public. In a recent podcast appearance, Altman openly expressed his disinterest in running a publicly traded company, emphasising the conflicts between the company's current private status and its explosive growth. In his conversation, Altman did not explicitly say that an IPO is on the cards, but implied that it may be inevtiable.

Altman's candid admission

Speaking on the 'Big Technology Podcast', Altman stated he has 'zero percent' interest in remaining as CEO if OpenAI goes public. "Am I excited to be a public company CEO? 0%," he said, underscoring his reluctance amid discussions of a potential initial public offering (IPO). He elaborated on his mixed sentiments about the prospect, noting, "Am I excited for OpenAI to be a public company? In some ways, I am, and in some ways I think it'd be really annoying."

Altman acknowledged the practical imperatives driving such a move, emphasising the need for substantial capital to fuel expansion. "It's wonderful to be a private company. We need lots of capital. We're going to cross all of the shareholder limits and stuff at some point," he remarked. He also highlighted the positive aspect of allowing public markets to participate in the company's value creation.

OpenAI's meteoric rise

Founded in 2015, OpenAI has become a powerhouse in AI, largely propelled by its flagship product ChatGPT, which boasts 800 million weekly users. The company has secured partnerships valued at approximately $1 trillion with tech giants such as Oracle, Nvidia, and AMD.

In October 2025, OpenAI underwent a significant restructuring, transforming into a for-profit entity and reducing Microsoft's stake to 27 percent. This shift has fuelled speculation about an IPO, with reports suggesting a possible filing in late 2026 and a stock market listing in 2027. Valuations for the firm are estimated between $830 billion and $1 trillion.

Watch the entire podcast below: