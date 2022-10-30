Nokia G60 smartphone to soon launch in India

Nokia G60 to soon launch in India | Nokia

Nokia launched their new phone Nokia G60 last month. It will soon be available for sale in India, announced the brands India branch on Twitter. Nokia is yet to reveal the G60's pricing and availability. But the smartphone is listed on their official Indian website with only one memory configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has two colour options, Black and Ice.

Be ready for tomorrow with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple AI camera, high-speed 5G connectivity and years of hardware and software support on the new Nokia G60 5G.



Pre-booking with exclusive offers, coming soon.#NokiaG605G #TomorrowisHere #Nokiaphones #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/pgrEe2IqqM — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 28, 2022

Nokia G60 Specs

The Nokia G60 includes the Snapdragon 695 SoC with a 6.58" 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display that has Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It sports a 4,500 mAh battery with 20W charging and Android 12 that promises three Android version upgrades and monthly security updates for three months.

It also offers four cameras- an 80MP front camera, a 50MP primary camera with a 5MP ultrawide and 2MP depth units- that uses a new and improved AI algorithm to enhance images.

Nokia G60 Ice colour | Nokia

The phone will support the 5G network, and it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also has new features like AI portrait that will enhance portrait images and change them to look like they were taken by professionals.

Along with G60, Nokia also launched X30 last month, but if and when it will launch in India is yet to be clarified.