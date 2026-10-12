'No Degree Needed': Google DeepMind's Polaris Team Offers Up To ₹10.9 Crore For Techies |

Google DeepMind is recruiting engineers for a new team called Polaris, with total pay of up to Rs. 10.9 crore ($1.1 million). The company says it cares more about how applicants think and build than about their level or formal qualifications.

Role focused on testing AI coding agents

In a post on X, Life at Google (@lifeatgoogle) said Polaris is a new team within Google DeepMind. It is designing the complex evaluation frameworks that will shape the future of AI coding agents. Engineers who join will get the freedom to prototype architectures and publish research.

The post also addressed experience directly. Google said it cares about "how you think and build," not a candidate's 'level'.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Compensation range highlighted

Tamay Besiroglu, who shared the post, put a figure on the offer. He said the team wants exceptional engineers, that no degree is required, and that all it asks is that applicants be smart and able to solve hard problems. He put total compensation between $550,000 (roughly Rs 5.45 crore) and $1.1 million (Rs 10.9 crore), adding that the job advertisement states something different and should be ignored.

Questions over equity and the job ad

The remark drew pushback from users. One asked whether the advertisement was actually inaccurate or whether the figure simply included equity. Besiroglu replied that the numbers were accurate, but the ad does not report equity.

@tamaybes is the Google interview process still laughably bad? still rejection remotes? is that why the comp is so high? — andrew (@shellscape) October 11, 2026

Debate over 'no degree' claim

The pay and the degree-free pitch set off a wider discussion about whether skills should count for more than academic credentials at top technology firms. Some users welcomed the approach, saying the ability to solve difficult problems should matter more than a degree. Others saw it as proof that talented people can land highly paid roles without a conventional academic path.

Others doubted the opening is as accessible as it sounds. One user pointed out that the listed preferred qualifications include experience in competitive programming and maths contests such as the IMO, USAMO, Putnam or IOI. The user argued this favours those already aware of such competitions, calling it disguised nepotism.

Another user criticised the advice to disregard the advertisement, saying the company should simply correct the listing instead.