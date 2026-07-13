New Revamped IRCTC Website With Faster Tatkal Bookings & Preferred Berth Selection Options Unveiled In India: What's New?

New Revamped IRCTC Website & RailOne App Unveiled In India; Beta Rollout To Begin July 15: What's New? | File Image

The Ministry of Railways has unveiled a revamped version of the IRCTC website and RailOne app, promising a sharp jump in booking capacity and a host of new passenger-friendly features. The beta version is expected to roll out from July 15, with the full public launch to follow once the new Passenger Reservation System is completely integrated.

Here is everything new coming with the new IRCTC website and the RailOne app.

1. Massive jump in booking and enquiry capacity

The upgraded platform will be able to process over 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, a steep rise from the current capacity of 32,000 tickets per minute. PNR and train enquiry capacity will also see a major boost, rising from 4 lakh to over 40 lakh enquiries per minute. The Ministry said the new system is designed to handle ten times higher traffic, backed by a more agile and scalable reservation architecture.

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2. Faster tatkal bookings and cleaner interface

Passengers can expect faster page loading during Tatkal bookings, a segment that typically sees heavy server load and slowdowns. The new interface will be cleaner and clutter-free, with no unnecessary CAPTCHAs during the booking process. The Ministry has also done away with intrusive pop-ups and flashing graphics, aiming to make the booking journey quicker and smoother.

3. New features for passenger convenience

The revamped platform will offer a preferred seat and berth selection option at the time of booking. A new Fare Calendar has also been introduced, allowing passengers to compare fares across different travel dates before making a booking. The website and app will support a multilingual interface, catering to passengers across regions. Integrated facilities for Divyangjan, students, and patients will be available on a single platform, simplifying access to category-specific services.

4. All upgrades extend to the RailOne app

The Ministry confirmed that every upgrade rolling out on the website will also be available on the RailOne app, ensuring consistency across both platforms for passengers who prefer booking on mobile.

How to update the RailOne app

The Passengers using the RailOne app can update to the new version once it is released by opening the Google Play Store on Android devices or the App Store on iOS devices.

1. They should tap the search bar and type RailOne, then select the app from the search results.

2. If and when the update is available, an 'Update' button will appear next to the app listing. Tapping this button will download and install the latest version automatically.

3. Once the update is complete, users can open the app to access the new features, including preferred seat selection and the Fare Calendar.

4. Passengers are advised to keep auto-update enabled on their devices so that future upgrades install without manual intervention.