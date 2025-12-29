 New Delhi: Report Flags Pakistan-Linked AI Disinformation Campaign Targeting India
Pakistan’s security-linked accounts have flooded Indian social media with AI-generated fake videos aimed at stirring communal tensions and spreading false narratives, says a report. These manipulated clips, including fake statements from Indian military leaders and journalists, point to an organised disinformation campaign threatening regional stability and requiring international vigilance.

Monday, December 29, 2025
New Delhi: Report Flags Pakistan-Linked AI Disinformation Campaign Targeting India | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Dozens of AI‑generated videos and images pushed by accounts linked to Pakistan’s security establishment have flooded the country's social media in recent months, aimed at inflaming communal tensions and spreading false narratives against India, according to a media report.

The International Business Times report said that journalists and analysts found many viral posts came from X accounts tied to Pakistan’s military and intelligence establishment.

Fact‑checkers have debunked manipulated clips that mimic news formats but exhibit uncanny audiovisual glitches, repetitive eye movements, clipped speech, and misaligned lip‑sync.

"The trend is troubling for regional stability and for Pakistan's own information ecosystem—and countermeasures will require international vigilance to stop Pakistan from spreading mass disinformation on social media," the report said.

Examples include an AI-generated clip showing IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, criticising India’s Tejas fighter and a clip attributed to former Indian Army chief V.P. Malik spouting fake communal rhetoric.

An alleged circulator of such videos, 'PakVocals' account was followed by Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ataullah Tarar, suggesting high-level interest or endorsement from the country's top leadership, the report said.

Further, the coordination style, including rapid deletions after posts and networks amplifying one another, resembles a managed influence operation more than that of random amateurs. In media statements and press briefings, Pakistani officials have acknowledged an "organised disinformation" problem even as they publicly target others for it, it added.

Even international conflicts have been warped in this Pakistan-led disinformation campaign. Examples include the Israel-Iran war in 2025, when several Pakistani news outlets aired an AI tampered video of an Israeli studio supposedly invaded, not realising the footage was entirely fake.

Similarly, the AI-manipulated videos of Indian journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay are circulating in Pakistani social media networks. These fake clips showed her promoting Indian government-backed financial investment platforms or questioning diplomatic protocols for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jordan, the report said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

